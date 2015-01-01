पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ी कनकनी:जिले का न्यूनतम पारा फिर लुढ़का, 7.4 डिग्री किया गया रिकॉर्ड, बढ़ी कनकनी

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • आज से आसमान में फिर छाएंगे बादल, 26 से घने बादलों का असर होगा शुरू, सुबह में नमी 74 फीसदी और शाम में 65 फीसदी की गई दर्ज, टूटा कई वर्षों का रिकॉर्ड

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने से पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी से गिर रहा है न्यूनतम पारा
गया का न्यूनतम पारा एक बार फिर नीचे लुढ़क गया है। मौसम विभाग से मिले आंकड़े के अनुसार नवंबर माह में अब तक का सबसे ठंडा दिन सोमवार रहा। पिछले दस वर्षों में कभी भी न्यूनतम तापमान आठ डिग्री से नीचे नहीं खिसका है। तापमान गिरने से ठंड का असर बढ़ गया है। शाम से चलने वाली बर्फीली हवाएं सबसे ज्यादा परेशान कर रही है। लोग अब घरों में दुबके रहने पर विवश हो रहे है, हालांकि सुबह में भगवान सूर्य की किरणों के कारण ठंड का ज्यादा असर नहीं रहता, पर दोपहर बाद से बिना स्वेटर घर से निकलना असहज हो गया है।
सामान्य से पांच डिग्री नीचे न्यूनतम पारा खिसक गया है। तापमान की बात करें तो सोमवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 25.8 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 7.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। नमी सुबह में 74 फीसदी व शाम में 65 फीसदी दर्ज की गई है। वहीं रविवार को जिले का अधिकतम पारा 25.4 डिग्री व न्यूनतम पारा 8.8 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था।

वर्ष 1970 में सात डिग्री से भी नीचे गया था पारा

मौसम विभाग की माने तो वर्ष 1970 में गया का न्यूनतम पारा सात डिग्री से भी नीचे चला गया था। वह दिन 29 नवंबर था। पारा 6.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया था, जो अब तक का सबसे न्यूनतम पारा है। बता दें कि वर्ष 1971 के बाद से लेकर 2009 तक के न्यूनतम पारा का रिकॉर्ड नहीं मिल पाया है। विभाग के साइट पर भी 2010 से ही आंकड़ा प्राप्त है। इस आंकड़े के अनुसार इस बार ठंड ने पिछले दस वर्षों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है।
गर्म कपड़ों की खरीदारी में आयी तेजी : शहर के जीबी रोड, धामी टोला, कोतवाली, आजाद पार्क मेें रविवार को गर्म कपड़ों का बाजार सजा दिखा। लोगों ने एक से बढ़कर एक जैकेट, स्वेटर, मफलर की खरीदारी भी की। इधर शोरूम व दुकानें भी गर्म कपड़ों से पट गया है।

आसमान में आज से फिर से छाएंगे बादल
मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि पहाड़ों पर हो रही लगातार बर्फबारी का असर गया के मौसम पर भी पड़ेगा। बर्फीली हवाएं चलने से 24 नवंबर से फिर आसमान में बादल छाए दिखेंगे, हालांकि इस बीच धूप भी निकलेगी। 26 को घने बादलों के रहने की संभावना है। वैज्ञानिकों ने भी लोगों से बढ़ती ठंड को देखते हुए उचित सावधानी बरतने को कहा है।

