पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जुर्माना:अवैध बालू भंडारण के खिलाफ खनन विभाग का छापा, 14 पर केस, लगा जुर्माना

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गया जिले में अवैध बालू का कारोबार खुलेआम हो गया है। फल्गु नदी में दर्जन भर से अधिक अवैध बालू घाट संचालित हैं। इन जगहों से बालू का हर रोज करीब दो करोड़ का कारोबार अवैध रूप से हो रहा है। पुलिस सब कुछ जानकार भी अनजान बनी हुई है। बालू माफिया ओर इसकी तस्करी करने वाले लोगों का आर्थिक आकार देखते-देखते बढ़ गया है। खनन विभाग संसाधनों का रोना रो रही तो पुलिस दावा कर रही कि चोरी कम हुआ है। इधर भास्कर में छपी खबर के बाद खनन विभाग और डीएम अभिषेक सिंह ने कड़ा रूख अख्तियार किया तो गुरूवार को खनन विभाग की टीम ने पांच स्थानों पर छापा मारकर 22 हजार घनफीट बालू का अवैध भंडारण पाया। इस मामले में 14 लोगों पर एफआईआर की गई है और इनसे जुर्माना वसूली की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है।

फल्गु नदी से हर रोज दो करोड़ मूल्य के बालू की चोरी, बालू के खेल में पुलिस के मेल से तस्कर बन रहे करोड़पति

14 लोगों से वसूला जाएगा जुर्माना
खनन विभाग के सहायक निदेशक घनश्याम झा के द्वारा चाकंद थाना में दर्ज कराई गई प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि अवैध बालू के भंडारण में खनन विभाग के नियमों का उल्लंघन हुआ है। खनन स्वामित्व की क्षति हुई है। यह वसूलनीय है। 46 हजार 742 रूपया 20 पैसा स्वामित्व, 4 लाख 40 हजार रुपए खनिज मूल्य और प्रति व्यक्ति जुर्माना 10 हजार रुपए दंड के रूप में वसूलनीय है। नियम 56 (1) के आलोक में दंड की राशि पांच लाख रुपए तक बढ़ाई जा सकती है।

बदस्तूर जारी है अवैध उठाव
खनन विभाग की इस छोटी कार्रवाई के बावजूद बालू का अवैध उठाव फल्गु नदी के विभिन्न हिस्सों से बदस्तूर जारी है। जिस तरह से खुलेआम अवैध घाट संचालित हैं और बालू का उठाव दिन-रात हो रहा है, इससे इन आरोपों की पुष्टि होती है, कि इस अवैध कारोबार में पुलिस का भी मेल है। बालू के इस अवैध खेल में पुलिस की भूमिका अब पर्दे के पीछे से आम हो गई है।

शहर से लेकर दूसरे राज्य तक कारोबार| गया शहर के छोटकी नवादा स्थित विदेशी गली के कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि रात में बालू लदा इतना ट्रैक्टर गुजरता है कि हमलोगों का नींद हराम हो गया है। यानी गया शहर में खुलेआम अवैध बालू लोगों को सस्ते दर पर उपलब्ध है। यही नहीं पटना और गंगा पार के जिलों सहित यूपी तक यहां से ट्रकों पर लोड कर अवैध ढंग से बालू ले जाया जा रहा है।
फर्जी चालान पर सक्रिय हैं इंट्री माफिया| स्थानीय स्तर पर बालू का अवैध कारोबार लोकल पुलिस की मदद से होने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि पटना सहित दूसरे जिलों और यूपी तक फर्जी चालान के जरिए ट्रकों को भेजा जाता है। इस कारोबार में इंट्री माफिया सक्रिय हैं। इसी फर्जी चालान के सहारे रोड में हर जगह मैनेज कर अवैध बालू लदे ट्रकों को पार कराया जाता है।

इन जगहों पर अवैध बालू घाट|बेलागंज के इमलियाचक, सुंदरपुर, मंदरपुर, तेलबिगहा, बेलबिगहा, चाकंद के पांचू बिगहा, गन्नू बिगहा, मंडौल, सियरभुक्का, इसी प्रकार बोधगया थाना क्षेत्र के भी कई स्थानों से अवैध रूप से बालू का उठाव हो रहा है।

इनके खिलाफ दर्ज हुई है चाकंद थाना में प्राथमिकी
चाकंद थाना में दर्ज कराई गई प्राथमिकी में 14 को आरोपित बनाया गया है। इसमें चन्द्रवली यादव सियरभुक्का, कामेश्वर यादव पाचू बिगहा, मुन्ना यादव पाचू बिगहा, रंजीत यादव तिनेरी, राकेश यादव, बन्टी यादव दोनों नौगढ़, अखलेश यादव पाचू बिगहा, विजय यादव तिनेरी, सुनिल यादव तिनेरी, विजय यादव तिनेरी सभी चाकंद थाना, दीपू यादव रहीम बिगहा, शंभू यादव सियरभुक्का, सनी यादव पाचू बिगहा, कपिल यादव का नाम शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें