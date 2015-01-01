पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना की निंदा:विधायक ने बंगाल में राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू करने की मांग की

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री सह पश्चिम बंगाल के प्रभारी पर क़ातिलाना हमले की निंदा बिहार सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री सह गया नगर विधायक डा. प्रेम कुमार ने की। उन्होंने घटना की निन्दा करते हुए कहा कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कथाकथित गुंडो के द्वारा हमला कराया गया। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष का निर्धारित कार्यक्रम था।

फिर भी ममता बनर्जी की सरकार सुरक्षा न देकर हमला करवाया। इस बार भारतीय जनता पार्टी पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव में 200 सीटो पर जितने का लक्ष्य है। इस लक्ष्य को स्थानीय मतदातओं के द्वारा व्यापक जन समर्थन मिल रहा है। वहीं उन्होंने पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के द्वारा किए गए हमला को देखते हुए पश्चिम बंगाल में राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू करने की मांग की। घटना की निंदा करने वालो में राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, संतोष ठाकुर, अशोक प्रसाद भारती, कंचन सिन्हा, विकास कुमार आदि शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें