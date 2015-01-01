पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:एमएलसी बोले- अतरीवासियों के सुख-दु:ख में हमेशा हाजिर रहूंगी

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अतरी विधानसभा क्षेत्रन्तर्गत खिजरसराय के चिरैली गांव में मंगलवार को शोक सभा का आयोजन किया गया। दिवंगत शालिग्राम सिंह और मनोज कुमार की स्मृति में आयोजित शोक सभा में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि जदयू की वरिष्ठ नेत्री सह एमएलसी मनोरमा देवी ने हिस्सा लिया। उन्होंने दिवंगत के चित्रों पर माल्यार्पण कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। एमएलसी मनोरमा देवी ने कहा कि अतरी वासियों के हर सुख दुख में वह हर वक्त हाजिर रहेंगी। अतरी विधान सभा क्षेत्र से वह भले ही चुनाव हार गई हैं।

परंतु यहां के लोगों का अपार स्नेह उन्हें मिला है। यहां के लोगों का आर्शिवाद मेरे लिए संजीवनी का काम कर रहा है। एमएलसी मनोरमा देवी ने शोक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि लोगों के लिए वह हर कुर्बानी देने को तैयार हैं। अतरी में विकास हो और राजनैतिक दबंगई खत्म हो , इसके लिए उनका संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें