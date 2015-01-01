पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Gaya
  More Than 900 Types Of Generic Medicines Will Be Available At Low Prices On Medical Consultation

सहूलियत:चिकित्सा परामर्श पर कम दाम पर उपलब्ध होंगी 900 से अधिक किस्म की जेनरिक दवाइयां

बोधगया4 घंटे पहले
  • गया-डोभी मुख्य मार्ग के दोमुहान के समीप प्रधानमंत्री जन औषधि केंद्र का किया गया उद्घाटन
  • आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर लोगों को मिलेगा लाभ

गया-डोभी मुख्य सड़क के दोमुहान के पास शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री भारतीय जन औषधि केंद्र का शुभारंभ महाबोधि मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी भंते चालिंदा और बीटीएमसी के मेंबर भंते धम्माधीरो ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। इस संबंध में संचालक राज कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि यह प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है।

प्रधानमंत्री भारत जन औषधि केंद्र भारत सरकार की ओर से शुरू की गई दवा दुकानों की एक ऐसी श्रृंखला है, जहां बीपी, शुगर, न्यूरो, डीप्रेशन, इंसुलिन के इंजेक्शन आदि बाजार दर से 60 से 70 प्रतिशत की छूट के साथ मिलेंगे। जेनेरिक दवा उपलब्ध हो जाने से गरीब और असहाय लोगों पर आर्थिक बोझ कम पड़ेगा।

जन औषधि केंद्र पर 900 से अधिक किस्म की दवाएं हैं उपलब्ध

जन औषधि केंद्र पर 900 से अधिक किस्म की दवाएं उपलब्ध है। भंते चालिंदा ने शहर के चिकित्सकों से आह्वान किया है कि वे गरीब, बीमार व्यक्तियों को प्रधानमंत्री जन औषधि केंद्र से दवा लेने के लिए प्रेरित करें, ताकि आर्थिक रुप से कमजोर लोगों को इसका लाभ मिल सके।

पटना के सोशल वर्कर सह चिकित्सक डाॅ. रजनीकांत राजा व विशाल कुमार सप्ताह में तीन दिन बीमारों का इलाज करेंगे। दोनों फिजिशियन के साथ सप्ताह में एक डाक्टर ऐसे होंगे जो लोगों का इलाज उनकी नाड़ी की जांच कर करेंगे। पैसे नहीं देने वाले गरीब लोगों का डाक्टरों द्वारा निःशुल्क परामर्श भी दिया जाएगा।

