गिरफ्तारी:मां का अवैध संबंध बना बेटे की हत्या का कारण, हथियार के साथ दो धराए

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • टिकारी में 12 वर्षीय बालक की हत्या का हुआ उद्भेदन, आरोपितों के पास से दो कट्टे और कारतूस बरामद, गिरफ्तार अपराधियों ने आती में बुजुर्ग की हत्या मामले में भी संलिप्तता स्वीकारी

टिकारी थाना के गहरपुर स्थित बगीचे में 12 वर्षीय किशोर की गोली मारकर हत्या के मामले का पुलिस ने खुलासा कर लिया है। सामने आया है कि मां का अवैध संबंध बेटे की मौत का कारण बन गया। फिलहाल हत्या की वारदात में संलिप्त रहे दोनों अपराधियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। घटना में प्रयुक्त हथियार की भी बरामदगी कर ली गई है।पकड़ाये अपराधियों में मुकेश केवट चकमक गांव तथा अखिलेश पासवान बलजोरी बिगहा दोनों टिकारी थाना निवासी शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने आती थाना में दर्ज कांड में भी संलिप्तता स्वीकारी है। इस कांड में बुजुर्ग की हत्या का मामला दर्ज था।

मोबाइल सीडीआर से अपराधियों तक पहुंची पुलिस की टीम
हत्या की वारदात पुलिस के लिए चुनौती के रूप में थी। हालांकि मामले की गंभीरता को लेकर टेक्निकल सेल की मदद से कांड की जांच शुरू कर दी गई थी। वही एसएसपी राजीव मिश्रा के निर्देश पर टिकारी डीएसपी नागेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया था, जिसमें सहायक पुलिस अधीक्षक रोशन कुमार, टिकारी थानाध्यक्ष राम लखन पंडित, टेक्निकल सेल के मृत्युंजय कुमार को शामिल किया गया था। पुलिस की कार्रवाई के दौरान मोबाइल के तकनीकी विश्लेषण पर कार्रवाई को आगे बढ़ाया गया, जिसके बाद पुलिस को सफलता मिलनी शुरू हो गई। मोबाइल सीडीआर खंगालने के बाद पुलिस ने मुकेश केवट गिरफ्तार किया।

साथी को भी दबोचा, हथियार व अन्य सामग्री बरामद
मुकेश केवट की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पड़ताल में चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए। पुलिस के मुताबिक किशोर की मां का अवैध संबंध मुकेश केवट और अखिलेश पासवान के साथ था। किशोर को अवैध संबंध के बारे में जानकारी हो गई थी। इसी को लेकर मुकेश केवट और अखिलेश पासवान ने मिलकर 12 साल के शेखर चौधरी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। मुकेश केवट की निशानदेही पर अखिलेश पासवान को पकड़ा गया। दोनों ने घटना में संलिप्तता स्वीकार की है। वहीं पुलिस ने प्रयुक्त हथियार और अन्य सामग्री बरामद की है। पुलिस ने दो देसी कट्टा, दो जिंदा कारतूस, खोखा, दो मोबाइल की बरामदगी की है।

ननिहाल से अगवा कर की थी हत्या
बताया जा रहा कि बीते दिन ननिहाल टिकरी अंदर किला को गए 12 वर्षीय शेखर चौधरी पिता रणजीत चौधरी को अपराधियों ने अगवा कर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। टिकारी थाना के ही गहरपुर स्थित बगीचे से पुलिस ने शव को बरामद किया था।इसके बाद मामले को लेकर मृतक के पिता रंजीत चौधरी ने टिकारी थाना में कांड संख्या 541।20 दर्ज कराया था।

एक और दोहरे हत्याकांड में भी शामिल थे अपराधी
12 साल के किशोर की हत्या के मामले का पुलिस ने पूरे तौर पर खुलासा कर लिया है। इसमें शामिल दोनों अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी कर ली गई है। किशोर की मां का अवैध संबंध घटना का कारण बना था। वही गिरफ्तार अपराधियों द्वारा एक बुजुर्ग दंपती की हत्या का खुलासा हुआ है। दोनों ने संलिप्तता स्वीकारी है, पुलिस की कार्रवाई चल रही है।
राजीव मिश्रा, एसएसपी गया

