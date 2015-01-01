पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Gaya
  • MU: One Lakh 20 Thousand Students Will Appear For Undergraduate Part 3 Examination In 62 Centers

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:एमयू: 62 केंद्रों पर एक लाख 20 हजार विद्यार्थी देंगे स्नातक पार्ट-3 की परीक्षा

बोधगया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • }120 मिनट में देने होंगे सौ ऑब्जेक्टिव प्रश्नों के जवाब, गलत पर निगेटिव अंक नहीं

मगध विश्वविद्यालय स्नातक पार्ट थ्री 2017-20 की परीक्षा 01 दिसंबर से होगी। परीक्षा का संशोधित प्रोग्राम विवि ने सोमवार को जारी कर दिया है। पहले के प्रोग्राम से ज्योग्राफी और कॉमर्स के ग्रुप में परिवर्तन किया गया है। स्नातक ऑनर्स की परीक्षा 10 दिसंबर तक दो सत्रों में होगी। इसी के साथ पार्ट थ्री सामान्य पाठ्यक्रम की भी परीक्षा होगी। 11 से 14 दिसंबर तक प्रैक्टिकल की परीक्षा होगी। कोरोना संक्रमण व लाॅक डाउन के कारण विवि की बेपटरी हुए सत्र को नियमित करना प्राथमिकता है। इसलिए अब सभी लंबित परीक्षा ली जाएगी व निर्धारित अवधि में रिजल्ट जारी होगा। परीक्षा के दौरान मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दी जाएगी। परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर केंद्र सरकार व यूजीसी द्वारा जारी एडवायजरी का पालन किया जाएगा।ॉ

चार ग्रुप और दो सत्र में ली जाएगी परीक्षा
स्नातक पार्ट थ्री के सभी विषयों को चार ग्रुप में बांटा गया है। पहले ग्रुप में फिजिक्स, इतिहास, इकोनोमिक्स, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, स्टैटिस्टिक्स, एलएसडब्लू, रूरल इकाॅनोमिक्स, बुद्धिस्ट स्टडीज, लोक प्रशासन, संगीत है। दूसरे ग्रुप में राजनीतिशास्त्र, भूगोल, गणित व समाजशास्त्र को रखा गया है। तीसरे ग्रुप में बाॅटनी, जूलाॅजी, मनोविज्ञान, गृहविज्ञान, प्राचीन इतिहास, दर्शनशास्त्र, व केमेस्ट्री है। अंतिम व चौथे ग्रुप में काॅमर्स, हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, उर्दू, मगही, अरबी, मैथिली, पालि, पर्सियन, बांगला, भोजपुरी, प्राकृत व संस्कृत है। परीक्षा दो सत्रों में पूर्वाह्न 10ः00 बजे से 12ः00 बजे और अपराह्न 02ः00 बजे से 4ः00 बजे तक होगी।

दो घंटे की होगी परीक्षा होंगे सौ प्रश्न
परीक्षा दो घंटे की होगी। नन-प्रैक्टिकल विषयों में 100 और प्रैक्टिकल विषयों में 75 प्रश्नों के रहने की संभावना है। परीक्षा मल्टीपल च्वाॅयस क्वैचन पर आधारित होगी। सभी प्रश्न एक अंक के होगें। गलत उत्तर के निगेटिव अंक नहीं मिलेगें। प्रश्न में सिक्वेंसिंग, मैचिंग, फिल इन द ब्लैंक, अरैंजिंग, पाराफ्रेजिंग और सिम्पल मल्टीपल च्वाॅयस के होंगे। 62 केंद्रों पर होगी परीक्षा : इसमें लगभग एक लाख 20 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होगें। गया, औरंगाबाद, पटना, नालंदा, बाढ़, अरवल, जहानाबाद के 62 केंद्रों पर परीक्षा की व्यवस्था की गई है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर केंद्रों की संख्या में वृद्धि की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें