जान का खतरा:नक्सलियों ने तैयार की हिट लिस्ट, निशाने पर जदयू के पूर्व एमएलसी अनुज सिंह

गया3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

प्रमुख नक्सली संगठन भाकपा माओवादी की शीर्ष कमेटी ने अपने दुश्मनों की हिट लिस्ट तैयार की है। इसमें गया जिले के डुमरिया थाना अंतर्गत बोधी बीघा गांव निवासी और पूर्व एमएलसी अनुज कुमार सिंह का नाम सबसे ऊपर है। अनुज सिंह जदयू के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के काफी करीबी भी हैं। भाकपा माओवादी की शीर्ष टीम ने अनुज सिंह के खिलाफ ‘रेड ‘और ‘डेथ वारंट’जारी कर दिया है। माओवादी नेतृत्व ने यह फरमान लाल फौज के नाम से चर्चित अपने लड़ाकू दस्ता पीएलजीए को सौंप दिया है। स्पष्ट संकेत है कि शर्तें नहीं मानी तो उनके खिलाफ बेझिझक हथियारबंद कार्रवाई की जाए। पूर्व एमएलसी अनुज सिंह के छोटे भाई संतोष कुमार सिंह उर्फ टिंकू भी माओवादी दस्ते के निशाने पर हैं।

क्या है ,रेड और डेथ, वारंट
माओवादियों के रेड वारंट का मतलब है संगठन के आरोपित के खिलाफ आर्थिक नाकेबंदी ।संगठन के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण कराना और संगठन की शर्तें मनवाना। माओवादी जन अदालत में लाकर सरेआम सजा सुनाना और त्वरित उसका अनुपालन कराना। आरोपी के मूवमेंट पर रोक लगाना। ठीक इसी प्रकार डेथ वारंट का मतलब अपने आप में स्पष्ट है। रेड वारंट के तहत आरोपी का आत्मसमर्पण नहीं होता है तो सीधी हथियारबंद कार्रवाई कर मौत की सजा देना।

संगठन को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप
भाकपा माओवादी की शीर्ष कमेटी ने माना है कि अनुज सिंह संगठन को सीधे तौर पर नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं पुलिसिया दमन चलवा रहे हैं सामंती विचारधारा के पोषक हैं पैसे के बूते लाल इलाका में अपना मुखबिर खड़ा किए हैं । इसके साथ सबसे अहम यह कि अपनी कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के एवज में संगठन का बकाया दो करोड़ रुपए लेवी नहीं दे रहे हैं। अनुज सिंह की पहल पर ही नक्सिलयों के लाल इलाका कहे जाने वाले बोधिबिगहा गांव में थाना स्थापित करने की स्वीकृति पूर्व सीएम जीतनराम मांझी ने कैबिनेट से दी थी। नक्सली इसे अपनी गतिविधियों पर सीधा हस्तक्षेप मान रहे हैं।

2008 में पूर्व एमएलसी के ड्राइवर की गोली मारकर की गई थी हत्या

  • 2008 में ड्राइवर की गोली मारकर हत्या और भतीजा को जख्मी किया
  • 2011 मैं बोधी बीघा घर का गेट उड़ाया और पड़ोसी जनार्दन राय का घर उड़ा कर वाहन फूंक दिया
  • 2011 में मदनपुर बेल बीघा में बेस कैंप पर हमला कर दो जेसीबी और एक ट्रैक्टर को फूंका
  • 2014 में बाराचट्टी में बेसकैंप पर हमला कर ट्रैक्टर-जेसीबी को फूंक दिया।
  • 2016 में अनुज सिंह के चुनाव प्रभारी सुदेश पासवान मुखिया की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई
  • 2016 में नक्सलियों ने कई बार फोन पर धमकी दी । रामपुर थाना में 2 केस दर्ज ।
  • 2019 में पैतृक गांव बोधी बीघा स्थित घर को डायनामाइट लगाकर उड़ाया
  • 2020 में एमएलसी कोटा से बने सामुदायिक भवन को उड़ाया ।इस भवन में पुलिस ओपी खोले जाने का प्रस्ताव था।

समर्थकों को भी चेतावनी
पूर्व एमएलसी मनुष्य के समर्थकों को भी पर्चा छोड़कर स्पष्ट चेतावनी दी गई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि अनुज सिंह को किसी तरह का मदद करन वालेे लोग संगठन के दुश्मन माने जाएंगे ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ भी हथियारबंद कार्रवाई होगी।

पूर्व एमएलसी ने कहा- सुरक्षा मिले

16 नवंबर को पैतृक गांव बोधी बीघा में नक्सलियों की कार्रवाई के बाद अनुज अनुज सिंह का पूरा परिवार डरा सहमा है ।इस घटना के दौरान उनके घर पर भी पर्चा चस्पा किया गया था ।इसमें उन्हें स्पष्ट चेतावनी दी गई थी ।इस घटना के बाद अनुज सिंह ने डीजीपी ,गृह सचिव, डीएम -एसपी के अलावा मुख्यमंत्री को भी पत्र लिखा है ।उन्होंने अपनी जान माल की सुरक्षा बढ़ाए जाने की मांग की है।

जब 5 साल से कोई ठेकेदारी ही नहीं की तो लेवी कहां से देंगे
मेरा भाई ठेकेदारी करता है। पिछले 5 साल से डुमरिया इमामगंज के इलाके में उसकी कंपनी का कोई ठेका ही नहीं चला है ।ऐसे में किस काम के बदले लेवी मांगा जा रहा समझ में नहीं आ रहा। मैं राजनैतिक गतिविधियों के तहत गांवों में जाता हूं। मुझे किसी नक्सली संगठन के पक्ष अथवा विपक्ष में गतिविधि चलाने में कोई रुचि नहीं है। ऐसा आरोप पूरी तरह से बेबुनियाद है। चुनाव में मैंने पूर्व सीएम मांझी जी के लिए प्रचार किया था। इसीलिए इस तरह की साजिश मेरे खिलाफ हो रही है। सरकार और प्रशासन से मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है की कि मेरे जान माल की सुरक्षा की जाएगी ।
अनुज कुमार सिंह , पूर्व एमएलसी जदयू

