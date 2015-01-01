पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:बागेश्वरी रेलवे गुमटी के पास, फूल लेकर जा रहे वैन चालक के साथ छिनतई

गया2 घंटे पहले
डेल्हा थाना अंतर्गत बागेश्वरी रेलवे गुमटी के समीप शुक्रवार की देर रात को पिकअप वाहन से लूट की घटना की गई। पीड़ित वाहन चालक गोपाल मल्लकि और सह चालक चंदन दोनों कोलकाता के रानाघाट के रहने वाले हैं। इन्होंने बताया कि बीती आधी रात को करीब दो बजे बागेश्वरी रेलवे फाटक खुलने के बाद पटना की ओर जाने के लिए पिकअप को लेकर आगे बढ़े थे, कि इसी बीच कुछ अपराधी वाहन के सामने आ गए। वाहन को रोकने के बाद उन्होंने मारपीट की।
इसके बाद चालक और सह चालक को एक गली में ले गए। वहां ले जाकर उनके पास रहे 10 हजार की नकद छीन लिए। वहीं पर्स भी ले लिया। पर्स में रहे कागजात भी वापस नहीं दिए। इसके बाद अपराधियों ने पिकअप वाहन की चाभी ले ली और वाहन को लेकर चले गए। किन्तु कुछ दूरी पर जाकर वाहन को छोड़ा और फरार हो गए।
पुलिस पहुंची पर अपराधी हो चुके थे फरार: इस तरह की घटना होने के बाद मामले की सूचना डेल्हा थाना की पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। अपराधियों की टोह में पुलिस ने रात में कार्रवाई शुरू की। हालांकि तब तक सभी अपराधी फरार हो गए थे।
पिकअप वाहन का नंबर डब्ल्यूबी 51 सी 2017 है। इस संबंध में डेल्हा थाना के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि इस तरह की सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची थी। हालांकि फूल लोड कर रखे पिकअप वाहन के चालक और सह चालक जल्दी में थे। उन्होंने किसी प्रकार की लिखित शिकायत नहीं की और फूल को समय पर पहुंचाने के लिए तुरंत निकल गए। मामले को लेकर किसी तरह का केस दर्ज नहीं किया गया है। केस दर्ज करने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

