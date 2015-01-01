पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन की चेतावनी:प्रशासनिक मिलीभगत से बिछा अतिक्रमण का जाल

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • अविलंब कार्रवाई नहीं तो होगा चरणबद्ध आंदोलन: भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. प्रेम भी हुए शामिल

शहर के चारों ओर अतिक्रमण का जाल बिछा हुआ है। जिसके कारण नागरिकों को चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा शहर को अविलंब अतिक्रमणमुक्त किया जाए। ताकि गया शहर के आम जनता को अतिक्रमण से मुक्ति मिल सके। उक्त बातें शनिवार को परिसदन में आयोजित भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व मंत्री सह नगर विधायक डा. प्रेम कुमार ने कहीं।

बैठक में गया शहर के विभिन्न समस्याओं पर चर्चा करते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा बतलाया गया कि गया शहर के प्रमुख सड़क अतिक्रमण के कारण पैदल चलना भी नामुमकिन है। जबकि अतिक्रमण वाले इलाके में गया शहर के सरकारी अस्पताल, सरकारी विद्यालय, बैंक, पोस्टऑफिस,नर्सिंग होम सहित प्रमुख बाजार है। जो सभी इलाज के लिए एवं अन्य कार्यालय में कार्य हेतु पूरे जिले से हज़ारों लोग प्रतिदिन आवागमन रहता है।

अतिक्रमण के चलते पूरे शहर में जाम लगा रहता है। वहीं पूर्व मंत्री श्री कुमार ने समस्याओं को गंभीरता से लेते हुए ,स्थानीय प्रशासन से अविलंब अतिक्रमण मुक्त किया जाए। जिससे शहर के आम जनता को अतिक्रमण से मुक्ति मिल सके। बैठक में विकाश कुमार, सहलाल सिद्दिकी ,राजनंदन प्रसाद गांधी, मुकेश चंद्रवंशी, मुन्ना शर्मा, हरि यादव, राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, कंचन सिन्हा, संतोष ठाकुर, पप्पू चंद्रवंशी, अशोक प्रसाद भारती, आशीष कुमार, सुरेंद्र कुमार, दिलीप चंद्रवंशी आदि मौजूद थे।

