कोरोना अपडेट:5943 की सैंपलिंग में मिले नौ मरीज संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 6600 के पार

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक कोरोना के मरीज हो चुके हैं रिकवर

गया जिले में 5943 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसमें से नौ मरीज मरीज कोरोना के मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 5943 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसमें से 5310 की जांच में 05 मरीज मिले। इसी प्रकार ट्रूनैट से हुई 131 लोगों की जांच में 00 मरीज और आरटीपीसीआर से 502 लोगों की जांच में 04 मरीज मिले। इस तरह जिले में कुल 5943 लोगों की जांच हुई और नौ मरीज मिले। पिछले छह महीने में यह तीसरी दफा है, जब 10 से कम कोरोना के मामले आए हैं। इससे पहले 07, 06 मामले अक्टूबर और नवम्बर माह के पहले सप्ताह में आ चुके हैं। इस तरह जिले में कोरोना के मरीज 20 से 30 की औसत से मिल रहे। । वहीं गया जिले में कोरोना के कुल मरीजों की संख्या 6600 से पार हो गई है। इसमें से 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं।
वजीरगंज में 206 की हुई जांच
वजीरगंज। वजीरगंज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं अन्य कई गावों में मंगलवार को रैपिड एंटीजन किट के माध्यम से 206 लोगों की हुई कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच में सभी लोगों का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाया गया है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए वजीरगंज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के हेल्थ मैनेजर शैयद नैयर आजम ने बताया कि पिछले एक सप्ताह के अंतराल में वजीरगंज के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के दो दर्जन से अधिक लोगों का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।

गुरुआ में 234 लोगो की हुई जांच, सभी निगेटिव
गुरुआ। प्रखंड के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मंगलवार को 234 लोगों को कोरोना वायरस की जांच की गई। इसमें सभी लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डाॅ तनवीर आलम ने बताया यहां प्रत्येक दिन दो सौ से अधिक लोगों की जांच हो रही है, प्रत्येक रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ रही है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी शिविर लगाकर कोरोना वायरस की जांच किया जा रहा है, ताकि अधिक से अधिक लोगों की जांच हो सके।

