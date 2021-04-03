पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाबंदियां खत्म:शादी और पारिवारिक आयोजन के लिए अब नहीं लेनी होगी इजाजत

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिनेमा घरों में 100 परसेंट बुकिंग शुरू, धार्मिक स्थलों पर पूजा-पाठ को लेकर सख्ती नहीं
  • कपड़े से ढंकी सारे मंदिरों की खुली घंटियां, गुरुद्वारा में लंगर तो मंदिरों में भंडारे पर लगी पाबंदियां समाप्त

कोविड-19 का टीका शुरू होने के साथ ही पाबंदियां खत्म सी हो गई है। शादी व पारिवारिक आयोजन के लिए अब जिला प्रशासन से इजाजत लेने की जरूरत नहीं। कोविड से पूर्व की तरह दुकानें खुल व बंद हो रही है। समय की पाबंदी समाप्त हो गई है। सिनेमाघरों में 100 परसेंट टिकटों की बुकिंग तो हाट व सब्जी मंडी पहले की तरह रौनक है। मंदिरों में दर्शन व पूजन पर कोई रोक-ठोंक नहीं। कपड़े से ढंकी मंदिरों की घंटियां भी खुल गई है। लेकिन आज भी सैनिटाइजर के साथ-साथ मास्क जरूरी है। आइए देखे कोविड-19 का टीका शुरू होने के बाद बदलाव से जुड़ी रिपोर्ट...

शादी समारोह : 200 से ज्यादा लोग आ सकेंगे
कोरोना के चलते शादी व पारिवारिक आयोजन के लिए कई गाइड लाइन बनी। समारोह के लिए जिला प्रशासन से इजाजत की जरूरत थी। हॉल में सीमित लोग की इंट्री का आदेश था। 100 से ज्यादा लोग समारोह में शामिल नहीं हो सकते थे, फिर संख्या 200 कर दी गई। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है। विवाह को लेकर पाबंदियां खत्म हो गई है। पर मास्क और सैनिटाइजर अभी भी जारी रखना हैं।

सिनेमाघर: टिकटों की 100 परसेंट बुकिंग
शहर के सिनेमाघरों में कोरोना वायरस के कारण 50 परसेंट िटकटों की बुकिंग का आदेश था, पर अब 100 परसेंट सीटें बुक हो रही है। एपीआर के प्रोपराइटर अविनाश सिंह ने बताया कि एपीआर में अब सीटें पूरी तरह से फुल है। सुरक्षा का ख्याल रहते हुए इंट्री प्वाइंट पर मास्क और दर्शकों के हाथों काे सैनिटाइज हर वक्त किया जा रहा है।

धार्मिक स्थल: कपड़े से ढंकी घंटियां खुली
कोरोना का सबसे ज्यादा प्रभाव धार्मिक स्थलों पर पड़ा था। मंदिरों से लेकर मस्जिदों तक के द्वार भक्तों के लिए बंद थे। लॉकडाउन के बाद धार्मिक स्थल खुले तो कई गाइड लाइन लागू की गई। अधिकांश मंदिरों की घंटियों को कपड़े से ढंक दिया गया था, अब सारी घंटियां खुल गई है। भंडारे को लेकर लगी पाबंदी भी खत्म हो गई है।

दुकान व प्रतिष्ठान: अब गोल घेरे की भी जरूरत नहीं
कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान दुकानों व प्रतिष्ठानों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को मेंटेंन करने के लिए गोल-गोल घेरे बनाने का आदेश था। दुकानदारों द्वारा भी सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर रस्सी से घेराबंदी की गई थी। इसकी भी जरूरत अब नहीं। दुकान व प्रतिष्ठान के पास गोल घेरे बनाने का आदेश खत्म हो गया है।

अब सिर्फ मेला व मूर्ति पूजा पर आदेश की जरूरत: कोरोना काल में लगी अधिकांश पाबंदियां खत्म हो गई है। अब सिर्फ मेला व मूर्ति पूजा को लेकर आदेश की जरूरत है। सदर एसडीओ इंद्रवीर कुमार ने बताया कि सरस्वती पूजा को लेकर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मूर्ति बैठाने और बड़े मेले को लेकर कोई नया आदेश फिलहाल नहीं आया है। आदेश आने के बाद भी दोनों कार्यक्रम पूर्व की भ्रांति होंगे। अभी सरस्वती पूजा में समय हैं।

