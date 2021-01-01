पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब अंगूठे की मदद से मिलेंगी मनपसंद किताबें

टिकारी5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सूबे के पहला पूर्णतः ऑटोमेटेड लाइब्रेरी का सीयूएसबी में उद्घाटन, आरएफआईडी सिस्टम से है लैस

अब लाइन में लगे बिना लाइब्रेरी के पंजीकृत यूजर्स सिर्फ थंब इम्प्रेशन (अंगूठे) की मदद से अपनी मनपसंद किताबों को कुछ ही क्षण में इश्यू करवा सकते हैं। रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी आइडेंटिफिकेशन (आर एफ आईडी) नामक ऑटोमेटेड सिस्टम से यह संभव होगा। इसका उद्घाटन सीयूएसबी के कुलपति प्रो हरिश्चंद्र सिंह राठौर ने खुद को बायोमेट्रिक सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल करके पंजीकृत करते हुए किया। जन संपर्क पदाधिकारी (पीआरओ) मो मुदस्सीर आलम ने बताया कि विवि की सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी (केन्द्रीय पुस्तकालय) अब पूर्णतः ऑटोमेटेड हो गया है। प्रो राठौर ने माई-लॉफ्ट एप्लीकेशन सॉफ्टवेयर फॉर रिमोट एक्सेस ऑफ ई-रिसोर्सेज का भी उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 2 वर्षों के अंदर ही भव्य सेन्ट्रल लाइब्रेरी के भवन निर्माण का कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा और इसके निर्माण की जिम्मेवारी सीपीडब्लूडी को दिया गया है।

पीआरओ ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर कुलसचिव कर्नल राजीव कुमार सिंह, पुस्तकालयाध्यक्ष डॉ प्रमोद कुमार सिंह के साथ-साथ लाइब्रेरी के कर्मचारीगण एवं विवि के प्राध्यापकगण, अधिकारीगण तथा शोधार्थी उपस्थित थे। डॉ० प्रमोद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सेव दी टाइम ऑफ यूजर्स को प्रमुखता दी गई है, जिसके परिप्रेक्ष्य में ही आरएफआईडी को अपनाया गया है ताकि लाइब्रेरी के पाठकों को किताबों को इश्यू करवाने में सुविधा हो।
आरएफआईडी टैग से लैस
पुस्तकालयाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि इस सिस्टम के अंतर्गत लाइब्रेरी में मौजूद 45 हजार पुस्तकों को आरएफआईडी टैग से लैस कर दिया गया है और उनमें माइक्रोचिप भी लगाया गया है जिससे पुस्तकों की चोरी नहीं हो सकती है। आरएफआईडी प्रणाली में कई आधुनिक तकनीक है जिससे लाइब्रेरी का संचालन सुचारु और काफी सुगम होता है।

माई-लॉफ्ट प्रणाली की हुई शुरुआत
आरएफआईडी के साथ माई-लॉफ्ट एप्लीकेशन सॉफ्टवेयर फॉर रिमोट एक्सेस ऑफ ई-रिसोर्सेज के इस्तेमाल से लाइब्रेरी के यूजर्स आसानी से देश के किसी भी कोने में बैठकर सब्सक्राइब्ड ई-जर्नल्स, ई-बुक्स, ई-डेटाबेसज आदि को मोबाइल, टेबलेट, लैपटॉप और डेस्कटॉप पर एक्सेस कर सकते हैं। माई-लॉफ्ट प्रणाली को केन्द्रीय पुस्तकालय में इंटेग्रेट करने में असिस्टेंट लाइब्रेरियन डॉ मो गुलनवाज ने अहम भूमिका निभाई है जबकि साइंटिस्ट क्षितिज सिंह ने बैकएंड पर कार्य किया है।

