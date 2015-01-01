पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Gaya
  O 'Chhath' Maiya ... Kharna's 'Amrit' Made On The Hearth Of Mati Will Give A Fast To Asthachalagami Lord Bhaskar Today

महापर्व:हे ‘छठी’ मइया...माटी के चूल्हा पर बना खरना का ‘अमृत’ आज अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को व्रती देंगी अर्घ्य

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रमुख नदी घाटों से लेकर सरोवर तक की सारी व्यवस्थाएं हो चुकी हैं पूरी, कल उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ महापर्व छठ का होगा समापन

हे ‘छठी’ मइया...। लोक आस्था का महापर्व कार्तिक छठ के दूसरे दिन यानि गुरुवार को छठ व्रतियों ने उपवास रख खरना का व्रत किया। माटी के चूल्हा पर खरना का “अमृत’ बनाया, फिर व्रतियों ने छठी मइया व भगवान भास्कर की आराधना कर इस अमृत को प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण किया, साथ ही पर्व के निर्विघ्न संपन्न होने और घर में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना की। शुक्रवार को व्रती छठ घाटों, सरोवरों व घरों में अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देगी। शनिवार को पारण कर चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान को पूरा करेगी। बाजार से खरीदारी करने के बाद दोपहर में व्रतियों ने नदी घाटों, सरोवरों व घरों में स्नान किया। स्नान के बाद भगवान भास्कर की पूजा अर्चना की, फिर कुआं, सरोवर व नदी से पानी लाकर मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर खरना का पवित्र प्रसाद बनाया।
भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा ‘लॉक’
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण गया के इतिहास में पहली बार भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा “लॉक’ है। इस बार शहर के कोईरीबारी, चांद चौरा, नई गोदाम मुहल्ले में छठी मइया व भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा देखने को नहीं मिलेगी।
डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के लिए 03:45 से 04:57 तक शुभ मुर्हूत
शहर के नदी घाटों, विभिन्न सरोवरों व घरों में शुक्रवार को छठ व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। आचार्य नवीन चंद्र मिश्र वैदिक ने बताया कि संध्या अर्घ्य के लिए शुभ समय शाम 03:45 से 04:57 बजे के बीच है। इस समय अर्घ्य देने से भगवान भास्कर की विशेष कृपा मिलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अगले दिन यानि शनिवार को व्रती उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। इस दिन भी सुबह 05:15 से 06:30 बजे अर्घ्य देने का शुभ मुर्हूत है।

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा की सेंट्रल जेल में भी धूम इस बार जेल में 14 महिला और दो पुरूष बंदी कर रहे हैं छठ

गया सेंट्रल जेल में लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा मनाया जा रहा है। इस बार 14 महिला बंदी और दो पुरूष बंदी छठ का पर्व मना रहे। गया जेल में मनाए जा रहे छठ पर्व को लेकर काफी उल्लास का माहौल बना है। वहीं लाउडस्पीकर पर छठ के लोकगीत भी बज रहे हैं। इस महापर्व को लेकर जेल प्रशासन ने सारी व्यवस्थाएं मुहैया कराई है। जेल परिसर को सजाया गया है। वहीं अर्घ्य के लिए बनाए गए तालाब के घाट को काफी सुंदर तरीके से सजाया भी गया है। इस दौरान जेल अधीक्षक विजय कुमार अरोड़ा, जेल उपाधीक्षक रामानुज के द्वारा छठ व्रतियों के बीच साड़ी-वस्त्र, सूप, दउरा एवं अन्य सामग्रियों का वितरण किया गया।

भास्कर अपील : सनातन धर्म में छठ व्रत का बड़ा ही महत्व है। आस्था, श्रद्धा, विश्वास के साथ इस व्रत को करने से हर ईच्छा पूरी होती है। इस बार देश में कोविड 19 का संक्रमण फैला हुआ है। दैनिक भास्कर अखबार अपने पाठकों व जिले के प्रत्येक लोगों से अपील करता है कि मास्क पहन कर ही छठ व्रती व श्रद्धालु घाटों पर जाए और भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दें। संभव हो तो घरों के छत पर भी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दें।

