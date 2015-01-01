पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:सरकार की योजनाओं में लापरवाही पर नपेंगे अधिकारी

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • वीसी के जरिए डीएम ने की समीक्षा, ऑनलाइन म्यूटेशन में मनमानी करने वाले सीओ पर गठित होगा प्रपत्र क

कलेक्ट्रेट में मंगलवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए डीएम अभिषेक सिंह ने सरकार की कल्याणकारी और जनहित योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने सभी एसडीओ, सीओ व बीडीओ को निर्देश दिया कि योग्य लाभुकों को हर हाल में सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाना सुनिश्चित करें। कहा कि इसमें टालमटोल और लेट लतीफी को कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

कहा कि सरकार की प्राथमिकता वाली योजनाओं व कार्यक्रमों का क्रियान्वयन तेजी से कराना सुनिश्चित करें ताकि आम जनों के बीच सरकार और जिला प्रशासन की सकारात्मक छवि बने। इस दौरान सामुदायिक शौचालय निर्माण, जल जीवन हरियाली योजना के तहत संबंधित योजनाओं की एंट्री में तेजी लाने, निर्वाचन से संबंधित विशेष पुनरीक्षण कार्य का शत-प्रतिशत अनुपालन, बिहार विधानसभा आम निर्वाचन के अवसर पर उपयोग में लाए गए वाहनों का भुगतान, मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम परिवहन योजना जिले में बन रहे बस पड़ाव की समीक्षा, सात निश्चय योजना के तहत नल जल योजना की समीक्षा की।

छह प्रखंडों में बस पड़ाव के लिए जगह चिह्नित करें
डीएम ने मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम परिवहन योजना के क्रियान्वयन में तेजी लाने का निर्देश अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी और बीडीओ को दिया। बताया गया कि फतेहपुर में बस पड़ाव बनाया जा रहा है और जहां अभी कार्य प्रारंभ नहीं किया गया है। डीएम ने नल जल योजना की समीक्षा करते हुए निर्देश दिया कि जिन वार्डों में पानी की सुविधा नहीं उपलब्ध कराई गई है वहां अभिलंब नल जल का पानी उपलब्ध कराया जाए।

ऑनलाइन म्यूटेशन कार्य में तेजी लाने का आदेश
वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में डीएम ने उपस्थित सीओ को विधि व्यवस्था, भूमि मापी, भूमि विवाद, दखल दिहाने, परवाना निर्गत, जल जीवन हरियाली में अतिक्रमण हटाने और हटाए गए लोगों को अन्य स्थानों पर बसाने को जगह चिन्हित करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने सभी सीओ को ऑनलाइन म्यूटेशन के कार्य में तेजी लाने को कहा। ऑनलाइन म्यूटेशन में मनमाना तरीके अपनाने वाले सीओ पर प्रपत्र क गठित करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

