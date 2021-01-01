पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

याद किए गए शहीद जगदेव:अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती पर रालोसपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कृषि कानून की जलाईं प्रतियां

गया5 घंटे पहले
  • 28 फरवरी तक सभी पंचायत में चौपाल लगाकर कृषि कानून से होने वाले नुकसान से लोगों को किया जाएगा जागरूक

राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी के बैनर तले मंगलवार को अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती मनी। सर्वप्रथम प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त कार्यालय में उनकी आदमकद प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया गया। इस बीच नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं ने जगदेव प्रसाद अमर रहे के खूब नारे भी लगाए, साथ ही इनके व्यक्तित्व और कृतिव्य पर प्रकाश डाला गया। इस बीच अंबेडकर पार्क के समीप कृषि बिल के खिलाफ इसकी प्रतियां भी जलाई गई, साथ ही केन्द्र सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी भी की।
नेतृत्व जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव प्रकाश उर्फ बंटी कुशवाहा ने किया। कुशवाहा ने कहा कि अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती पर कृषि बिल का विरोध बिल की प्रतियां जलाकर की गई है। आज से बिहार के सभी जिलों के पंचायतों में कृषि कानून से होने वाले नुकसान से चौपाल लगाकर लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा, ताकि इसके नुकसान के प्रति सतर्क रहे।
28 फरवरी तक चलाया जाएगा अभियान: रालोसपा कार्यकर्ता जितेन्द्र कुमार पासवान ने कहा कि सभी पंचायतों में आगामी 28 फरवरी तक चौपाल लगाकर कृषि कानून कितना घातक है, इससे किसानों व ग्रामीणों को अवगत कराएगें। इस मौके पर प्रभारी रामकुमार वर्मा, वरीय नेता रामकुमार मेहता, केदार वर्मा, गोपाल प्रसाद, अजय कुमार वर्मा,पवन कुमार सुमन, यमुना प्रसाद, दिनेश कुमार, सुषमा जॉन महिला जिला अध्यक्ष आदि सभी उपस्थित रहे।

दलित-पिछड़ों के हितैषी थे जगदेव प्रसाद
राघवेंद्र नारायण यादव इंटर कॉलेज चेरकी सभागार में मंगलवार को शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती काॅलेज के सचिव राघवेंद्र नारायण यादव के नेतृत्व में मनी। श्री यादव ने कहा कि शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद देश के तमाम दलित-पिछड़ा के साथ शोषित वर्ग के सच्चे हितैषी थे। मौके पर काॅलेज के प्राचार्य अमृतंजय कुमार, संफूला यादव, रीना कुमारी मौजूद थी।

शोषितों के लिए जो स्वप्न देखा, वह आज भी अधूरा
डोभी प्रखंड के भारत गैस एजेंसी प्रांगण में शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती धूमधाम के साथ मनी। समारोह में पहुंचे लोगों ने शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण करते हुए अपने-अपने विचार व्यक्त किया और इनके जीवन पर प्रकाश डाला। मौके पर प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मुकेश यादव, सोनू कुमार दास, पंकज वर्मा, प्रदीप चंद्रवंशी आदि मौजूद थे।

