काेरोना से जंग जारी:18 दिन में एक लाख की हुई जांच, 21 नए मरीजों के साथ संख्या 6370 पहुंची

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • गया में कोरोना टेस्टिंग 5 लाख तक पहुंची, 6050 से ज्यादा कोरोना के मरीज ठीक हो गए

जिले में कोरोना की टेस्टिंग पांच लाख तक पहुंच गई है। इस तरह से बड़े पैमाने पर हुई जांच में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 6370 हो गई है। राहत की बात यह है, कि इसमें से 6050 से ज्यादा मरीज रिकवर कर लिए जा चुके हैं। रिकवरी प्रतिशत 95 प्रतिशत का वर्तमान में है, जो इस महीने में लगातार बरकरार है। मरीजों के कम मिलने और ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी को देखते हुए माना जा रहा है, कि रिकवरी का प्रतिशत और भी बेहतर हो सकता है। जिले में अब तक करीब पांच लाख लोगों की जांच की गई है। गया में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 55 तक पहुंची है। अक्टूबर महीने में कोरोना के किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है, जो सुकून वाली खबर है। गुरुवार को 5140 की जांच में 21 पॉजिटिव केस मिले : गुरुवार को 5140 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। इसमें 21 नए मरीज मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से प्राप्त आंकड़े के मुताबिक रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 5015 लोगों की जांच की गई, जिसमें 16 मरीज मिले। इसी प्रकार ट्रूनैट से 125 लोगों की जांच में 02 मरीज मिले। आरटीपीसीआर से कोई जांच नहीं हुई। हालांकि आरटीपीसीआर से पूर्व की हुई जांच में तीन पॉजिटिव मरीजों के मिलने की रिपोर्ट आई है। इस तरह गया जिले में कुल 5140 की जांच में 18 मरीज मिले और तीन पूर्व की जांच को मिलाकर 21 हुए हैं।

चुनाव के बाद भी मरीजों में बढ़ोतरी नहीं
त्योहारी सीजन दशहरा और चुनाव को लेकर माना जा रहा था, कि इसके बाद से कोरोना के मरीजों में वृद्धि हो सकती है। इसका कारण यह था, कि चुनाव में मास्क और दो गज की दूरी के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही थी। हालांकि इक्के-दुक्के दिनों को छोड़कर पूरे चुनावी समय और चुनाव के बाद भी कोरोना के मरीजों में बढ़ोतरी देखने को नहीं मिल रही है।

5 महीने के दौरान इस महीने 07 मरीज भी मिले
अबतक हुए पांच लाख की जांच में में इस महीने के महज 18 दिनों में ही एक लाख कोरोना संदिग्धों की जांच की गई। इन अठारह दिनों में कोरोना मरीज मिलने का सबसे न्यूनतम स्तर भी रहा, जो 7 का बताया गया है। 17 सितंबर को 6500 के करीब लोगों की कोरोना की जांच की गई थी, जिसमें सात का आंकड़ा आया था। वैसे अब मरीजों के मिलने का औसत 20 के आसपास का देखा जा रहा है।

1 लाख की जांच में 300 से भी कम मरीज मिले
पिछले 12 अक्टूबर से 29 अक्टूबर के बीच एक लाख मरीजों की जांच की गई। इस दौरान मरीजों के मिलने की रफ्तार बेहद कम देखी गई। इस अवधि में हुए एक लाख की जांच में महज 293 कोरोना के ही मरीज मिले। यह आंकड़ा बता रहा, कि प्रति 10 हजार लोगों की जांच में 30 के करीब मरीज मिल रहे हैं।

कोरोना संदिग्ध की हुई रात में मौत, जांच में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली
गया | इधर, मेडिकल मे भर्ती हुए कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीज की मौत बुधवार की देर रात को हो गई। सस्पेक्टेड रहे इस मृत मरीज की रिपोर्ट गुरूवार को पॉजिटिव आई है। मृतक गया शहर का ही रहने वाला था। इस संबंध में मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डा. हरिश्चंद्र हरि ने बताया कि एक कोरोना संदिग्ध की मौत हो गई थी, जिसकी जांच रिपोर्ट सुबह में पॉजिटिव मिली है। मेडिकल अधीक्षक के मुताबिक मृतक स्थानीय था। बताया कि कल ही इसे भर्ती किया गया था और कुछ घंटे के भीतर ही मौत हो गई। अक्टूबर में मेडिकल में कोरोना से पहली मौत होने की बात बताई। विदित हो कि मेडिकल में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 3 तक पहुंची थी, किन्तु इधर हालिया दिनों में यह बढ़कर 10 के आसपास हो गई है।

