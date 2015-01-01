पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाराचट्टी:प्रखंड के 13 में से सिर्फ एक पैक्स ने शुरू की है धान की खरीदारी, मायूसी

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीसीओ ने कहा-12 पैक्सों में एक-दो दिन में शुरू होगी धान की खरीदारी

प्रखंड में कुल 13 पैक्स हैं, परंतु एक मात्र वुमेर पैक्स में ही धान अधिप्राप्ति शुरू हुई है। नतीजा यह है कि किसान खेतों में उपजे धान की फसल को तैयार कर औने-पौने दामों में बाजारों में बिक्री कर रहे हैं। ग्यारह सौ से लेकर तेरह सौ रुपए तक किसानों के धान को सोभ व बाराचट्टी मंडी में व्यवसायी खरीद रहे हैं। बेबस और लाचार किसान धान को बेचकर ही रबी की फसल खेतों में बोने का काम करते हैं।

धान नहीं बिकने के कारण उनके खेतों में रबी की फसल बोना पैसे के अभाव में परेशानी का सबब बन जाता है। पदुमचक गांव के किसान प्रवेश प्रसाद, सुखदेव महतो, बिंदा के किसान सुरेश महतो, राजू कुमार बताते हैं कि पैसा नहीं है और रवि का फसल खेतों में बोना भी जरूरी है। पैक्स में अभी धान की अधिप्राप्ति नहीं हो रही है, अन्यथा वे लोग धान पैक्स में ही बेचतेे हैं। पैसे की जरूरत है, इस वजह से धान को लोकल मंडी में बेचकर उससे मिले पैसे से रबी फसल बोने का काम कर रहे हैं।
एसएफसी के मानक के अनुरूप अभी धान में नमी की मात्रा अधिक
भगवती गांव के अखिलेश प्रसाद कहते हैं कि इस साल धान की बहुत ही अच्छी पैदावार हुई है परंतु बाजार में उसकी कीमत कुछ भी नहीं है। जब वे लोग सारा धान बेच लेते हैं तब जाकर धान अधिप्राप्ति की बात आती है और उस वक्त उन लोगों के पास धान नहीं होता है। इससे पैक्स को मिले लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति संभव नहीं होगा।
बिना पैसे खेतों में बुआई नही
प्रखंड सहकारिता विकास पदाधिकारी कुंदन वर्णवाल ने बताया कि वुमेर पैक्स में धान की खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है, बाकी अन्य 12 पैक्सों मंे अगले एक से दो दिनों में खरीदारी शुरू हो जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि एसएफसी के मानक के अनुरूप अभी धान में नमी की मात्रा अधिक है, जिसकी वजह से धान की खरीदारी में थोड़ी देर हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें