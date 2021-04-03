पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खास बातचीत:कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ अपनत्व कायम करेंगे तभी पार्टी में बैठे पदधारियों को मिल सकता है समर्थन : अनिल शर्मा

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों के बीच कांग्रेस की घटती लोकप्रियता के प्रश्न पर पार्टी के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने दी प्रतिक्रिया

किसी भी पार्टी को गतिशील और धारदार प्रतिपक्षी पार्टी बनाने के लिए यह अति आवश्यक है कि पार्टी के पदधारी नेता व्यक्ति वादी और राजनीतिक नजरिए से ऊपर उठकर पार्टी को महत्व देते हुए आम कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ अपनत्व और पारिवारिक संबंध कायम करें। तभी पार्टी के आम कार्यकर्ता साथियों का समर्थन पदधारियों को मिल सकता है।

उक्त बातें गुरुवार को गया परिभ्रमण कार्यक्रम के दौरान “दैनिक भास्कर” से खास मुलाकात में लोगों के बीच कांग्रेस पार्टी की घटती लोकप्रियता के प्रश्न पर पार्टी के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अनिल शर्मा ने कही। उन्होंने संगठन की मजबूती पर विशेष फोकस देते हुए कहा कि पार्टियों द्वारा निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं की उपेक्षा और अवसरवादियों को संगठन में महत्व दिए जाने के कारण ही निष्ठावान और प्रतिबद्ध कार्यकर्ताओं में निराशा की भावना पनपती है और वे पार्टी का काम करना छोड़ देते हैं।
पार्टी सहित अन्य मुद्दों पर खुलकर बोले अनिल शर्मा
पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री शर्मा ने गुरुवार को विशेष बातचीत के दौरान पार्टी संगठन सहित अन्य मुद्दों पर खुलकर जवाब देते हुआ कहा कि यह सच है कि एक ही समय में हर निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ता को पार्टी में पद नहीं दिया जा सकता है। मगर जब निष्ठावान लोगों की सूची में से ही पद मिलता है, तो दूसरे कार्यकर्ताओं में आशा बनती है कि इसके बाद हमारे जैसे निष्ठावान साथियों को भी मौका मिल सकता है।

ऐसी नियुक्तियों से कार्यकर्ताओं में निराशा और हताशा की भावना नहीं पनपती है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी संगठन की मजबूती के लिए पार्टी विशेष की बेहतर भविष्य की प्रबल संभावना और पार्टी संगठन में काम करने वाले साथियों का सम्मान करना जरुरी है। इन दोनों में से एक का भी अभाव होता है, तो कोई भी संगठन लगातार कमजोर होते जाती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी को सक्रिय कर धारदार प्रतिपक्ष की भूमिका में लाने के लिए संगठन का सशक्तिकरण आवश्यक है। प्रखंड, जिला और प्रदेश का अध्यक्ष या पार्टी संगठन का कोई भी पदधारी पार्टी का प्रतीक और दूत है, जिसके माध्यम से नेतृत्व, नीति और कार्यक्रम आम कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से जनता तक पहुंचती है।

इन्हीं कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से जनता का जुड़ाव पार्टी विशेष के साथ बनता है। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी के छोटे या बड़े पद पर कार्य करने वाले नेता का दो ही काम होता है। जनता को अपनी ओर आकृष्ट करना और आकृष्ट हुई जनता को प्रभावित कर उनको पार्टी का स्थायी समर्थक बनाना।

