पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आदेश:स्ट्रांग रूम में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज को हमेशा चेक करने का आदेश

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने विभिन्न कॉलेजों में बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम का किया निरीक्षण, 15 दिनों तक का होगा बैकअप

डीएम अभिषेक सिंह ने विभिन्न कॉलेजों में बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम का गुरुवार को निरीक्षण किया और अधिकारियों को कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। गया कॉलेज में टिकारी, गुरुआ, गया सदर, बेला और वजीरगंज विस क्षेत्र का स्ट्रांग रूम, अनुग्रह मेमोरियल कॉलेज में बाराचट्‌टी, इमामगंज और शेरघाटी विस जबकि जगजीवन कॉलेज में बोधगया और अतरी विधानसभा का स्ट्रांग रूम बनाया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी श्री सिंह ने तीनों कॉलेजों में सभी विस के सील किए स्ट्रांग रूम का घूम-घूमकर निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने सभी 10 विस के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी और प्रतिनियुक्त सीआईएसएफ और बीएसएफ के जवानों को सीसीटीवी फुटेज को चेक करते रहने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने सभी स्ट्रांग रूम में सीसीटीवी का बैकअप कम से कम 15 दिन तक का रखने का निर्देश दिया।

स्ट्रांग रूम के समीप स्थापित होगा कंट्रोल रूम
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि जिला पदाधिकारी, वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक, संबंधित विधानसभा के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी व वज्रगृह के प्रभारी पदाधिकारी के अलावा किसी भी पदाधिकारी को वज्रगृह में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। साथ ही जो भी संबंधित पदाधिकारी स्ट्रांग रूम का विजिट करेंगे तो उन्हें अनिवार्य रूप से विजिटर रजिस्टर में एंट्री की टाइमिंग व हस्ताक्षर करेंगे। कहा कि वज्र गृह के समीप कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित करें ताकि समय-समय पर जानकारी व सुझाव प्राप्त किया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें