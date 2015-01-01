पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सिनेशन की योजना:मानपुर में बढ़ा खुरहा रोग का प्रकोप, 30 दिसम्बर तक वैक्सिनेशन की उम्मीद

मानपुर4 घंटे पहले
बढ़ती ठंड के मौसम में मानपुर के शहरी क्षेत्रों में मवेशियों में खुरहा रोग अपना पांव पसार रहा है। इस बीमारी की भयावहता का अंदाज इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि गत वर्ष इस रोग के फैलने केे बाद राज्य सरकार द्वारा जांच टीम का गठन किया गया था।

बावजूद अबतक सरकारी वैक्सिनेशन शुरू नहीं किया गया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार मानपुर नगर निगम के भुसंडाबाला पर स्थित खटालों सहित अबगिल्ला, जनकपुर आदि मोहल्ले में मवेशियों के बीच यह बीमारी तेजी से फैल रहा है। बताते चले की यह बीमारी वायरस जनित है।

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सरकार 30 दिसम्बर के बाद वैक्सिनेशन की योजना बना रही है। इस सम्बन्ध में बीएचओ ने बताया केंद्र सरकार द्वारा मवेशी में टैगिंग करवाने का निर्देश दिया था। अबतक शत प्रतिशत टैगिंग नहीं हुई है, जिससे वैक्सिनेशन में देर हो रही है।

