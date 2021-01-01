पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:गया से बंडी जाने वाली यात्री बस सहोड़ा में पलटी, बच्ची की गई जान, 12 लोग घायल

गया36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में दो सड़क हादसों में दो लोगों की गई जान, अतरी व खिजरसराय में हुई घटना, विरोध में सड़क जाम
  • अतरी के पावर हाउस-मौलानगर बाजार के बीच बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चालक फरार

अतरी थाना अंतर्गत पावर हाउस-मौलानगर बाजार के बीच एक यात्री बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। इस हादसे में एक बच्ची की मौत हो गई, वहीं बारह लोग घायल हो गए हैं। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने वाली बस प्रिन्स ट्रेवल्स बताई गई है, जो गया से बंडी तक जाती है। शुक्रवार की दोपहर करीब ढ़ाई बजे यह घटना हुई। बताया जाता है, कि गया से प्रिन्स ट्रेवल्स बस बंडी के लिए रवाना हुई थी।

इसी क्रम में पावर हाउस-मौलानगर बाज़ार के बीच सहोड़ा पैक्स गोदाम के पास बस के आगे की पत्ती टूट गई। इससे चालक का बस से संतुलन खो गया और वाहन पलटी खा गई। घटना के बाद बस का चालक और खलासी मौके से फरार हो गए। वहीं मौके पर लोगों की जुटी भीड़ और पुलिस की मदद से घायलों को एम्बुलेंस से प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में भर्ती कराया गया।
एसडीपीओ व थानाध्यक्ष मौके पर पहुंचे
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस प्रिन्स ट्रेवल्स का नंबर बीआर 2 एच 2251 है। घटना की जानकारी के बाद एसडीपीओ नीमचकबथानी विनय कुमार शर्मा तथा अतरी पुलिस तुरंत मौके पर पहुंची थी। घटना के बीच मौके पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल कायम हो गया था। वहीं एक्सिडेंट के बाद आवागमन उक्त मार्ग पर ठप हो गया। एसडीपीओ ने मौके पर जेसीबी मंगाई और बस को खड़ा किया। इसके बाद आवागमन बहाल हुआ। इस दुर्घटना में एक्सिडेंट में मोहड़ा प्रखंड में कार्यरत इंदुभूषण प्रसाद 60 वर्ष, पंचायत सेवक तथा पीएचसी का गार्ड धुरी यादव 40 वर्ष गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं।
सभी घायल एएनएमएमसीएच रेफर
वहीं गंभीर रूप से जख्मी एक साल की बच्ची सपना कुमारी क मौत गया ले जाने के क्रम में रास्ते में हो गई। अन्य घायलों में दीपक चौधरी बिहटा खिजरसराय, मुन्नी देवी डिहुरी अतरी, सुनीता देवी श्री बिगहा बथानी, रानी देवी मनियारा बथानी, बबीता देवी बहोरमा अतरी, बिरंज देवी कोलीपुर मुफस्सिल, सुनैना देवी डिहरी अतरी, समेन्द्र यादव बहोरा बिगहा मुफस्सिल, मो. अरसद बंडी बथानी तथा शांति देवी बिकैपुर मोहड़ा निवासी शामिल हैं। सभी को प्राथमिक चिकित्सा के बाद गया रेफर कर दिया गया। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस को पुलिस ने कब्जे में लिया है और आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है।

खिजरसराय : सड़क पार कर रहे युवक को बाइक ने मारी ठोकर, गई जान
महकार थाने के कामता नगर गांव के एक युवक की दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। मौत के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने शुक्रवार को गया-पटना मुख्य मार्ग को ग्रामीणों ने जाम कर दिया। घटना गुरुवार की देर शाम की है। जानकारी के अनुसार गया-पटना मुख्य मार्ग पर सलेमपुर पुल के पास एक बाइक ने कामता नगर गांव के युवक 18 वर्षीय होली मांझी को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। सड़क पार करने के दौरान यह घटना घटी। ग्रामीणों ने दौड़कर बाइक सवार को उस समय पकड़ना चाहा, पर वह बाइक छोड़कर फरार हो गया। घायल युवक कामता नगर गांव के शालिग्राम मांझी के 18 वर्षीय पुत्र होली मांझी को परिजन इलाज हेतु गया ले गए पर इलाज के दौरान शुक्रवार की सुबह मौत हो गई।शव को लेकर परिजन जैसे ही गांव पर आए, मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर लोगों ने सड़क को जाम कर दिया।

मौके पर महकार थानाध्यक्ष पवन कुमार एवं खिजरसराय बीडीओ उदय कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे। परिजन को समझाया और इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। मौके पर बीडीओ उदय कुमार ने मृतक के पिता शालिग्राम मांझी को पारिवारिक लाभ के तहत 20 हजार राशि का चेक दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser