शिक्षा:मुख्यालय से ही सभी विषयों का हो पीएचडी कोर्स वर्क

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • एआईएसएफ प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने की कुलपति से मांग

सभी विषयों का पीएचडी कोर्स वर्क विवि मुख्यालय में ही हो। ऑल इण्डिया स्टूडेंट्स फेडरेशन का चार सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल गुरुवार को मगध विवि कुलपति प्रो राजेन्द्र प्रसाद से मिलकर उक्त मांगे रखी। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कहा कि एमसीए एवं एमबीए क्रमशः गणित एवं कॉमर्स के एलायड विषय हैं।

कुलपति ने कहा कि पहली प्राथमिकता विवि मुख्यालय को ही मिलेगी। विद्यार्थियों की संख्या अधिक होने पर कॉलेजों के पीजी विभागों में भी विद्यार्थियों को भेजा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि एमसीए गणित विषय के अधीन संचालित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि एमबीए नया होने की वजह से अगले वर्ष से मुख्यालय में शुरू होगा।प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कहा कि पिछले कई वर्षों से पंजीयन अनियमित हो गया है। कुलपति ने कहा कि हालांकि विवि विभाजन से समस्या हुई है। पंजीयन नियमित कराने के लिए कुलसचिव को निर्देश दिया गया है और तीव्र स्तर पर काम चल रहा है।
लंबित डिग्री जारी करने की मांग: प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने लंबित डिग्री के निष्पादन कराने की मांग की। जिस पर कुलपति ने विवि द्वारा यूआर कोड सहित डिजिटल डिग्री जारी करने की जानकारी देते हुए तत्काल नया जारी किया जा रहा डिग्री छात्र नेताओं को दिखाने का निर्देश मौजूद कर्मियों को दिया। सुशील कुमार, राज्य सह सचिव कुमार जितेन्द्र, मेराज आलम, गुड्डू निराला मौजूद थे।

