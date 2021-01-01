पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ:लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादा रखने की ली शपथ

गया2 घंटे पहले
मगध प्रमंडल आयुक्त सभागार में सोमवार को 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मयंक वरवड़े की अध्यक्षता में मतदाता दिवस समारोह मनाया गया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि देश का वही नागरिक जागरूक है जिसका नाम मतदाता सूची में है, तथा वह प्रत्येक निर्वाचन प्रक्रियाओं में अपना अमूल्य मतदान करता है।

इसलिए प्रत्येक नागरिक को सजग मतदाता होना होगा तभी हमारी लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था ओर अधिक सुदृढ़ हो सकेगी। वहीं इस दौरान अधिकारियों और आयुक्त कार्यालय के कर्मियों को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर शपथ दिलाई गई।

हम भारत के नागरिक, लोकतंत्र में अपनी पूर्ण आस्था रखते हुए यह शपथ लेते हैं कि हम अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादा को बनाए रखेंगे तथा स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए, निर्भीक होकर, धर्म, वर्ग, जाति, समुदाय, भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इस अवसर पर अपर समाहर्ता मनोज कुमार, अपर समाहर्ता विभागीय जांच संतोष कुमार श्रीवास्तव, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मथुरा बड़ाईक आदि उपस्थित थे।

