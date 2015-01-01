पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:आइकाॅनिक साइट के लिए इंटरनेशनल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की तैयारी

बोधगया36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एबीटीओ कार्यक्रम के दूसरे दिन बिजनेस टू बिजनेस चर्चा।
  • इंटरनेशनल कांफ्रेंस के मौके पर एबीटीओ ने पारित किया प्रस्ताव, कहा-टूरिस्ट स्पाॅट के लिए कनेक्टिविटी बेहद जरूरी

बोधगया भारत के उन स्थलों में एक है, जिसका केंद्र सरकार वर्ल्ड आइकॉनिक साइट के रूप में विकास कर रही है। एसोसिएशन ऑफ बुद्धिस्ट टूर ऑपरेटर (एबीटीओ) के तीसरे इंटरनेशनल कांफ्रेंस और इंटरनेशनल बुद्धिस्ट ट्रैवेल मार्ट के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को बातचीत के दौरान इसकी जानकारी केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्रालय के सहायक महानिदेशक धीरज शरण ने दी।

उन्होंने कहा, इसके तहत पर्यटकों व टूरिस्टों के लिए इंटरनेशनल स्तर की इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। यह प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार के पास अनुमोदन के लिए भेजा गया है। उसकी स्वीकृति के बाद इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर तेज गति से काम होगा। सुविधाओं के लिए इंटिग्रेटेड सिस्टम अर्थात सड़क, लाइटिंग, होटल, रोड साइड फेसिलिटी सहित अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्धता पर काम हो रहा है।

इसके अलावा स्वदेश दर्शन और प्रसाद की अपनी फ्लैगशिप योजनाओं के तहत पर्यटन मंत्रालय बोधगया सहित बौद्ध सर्किट के अन्य स्थलों पर पर्यटन से संबंधित हेरिटेज के सौंदर्यीकरण के साथ बुनियादी सुविधाओं का विकास कर रही है। बोधगया के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महत्व को देखते हुए इसी योजना के तहत एक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कन्वेंशन सेंटर का निर्माण हो रहा है। 145 करोड़ की लागत से बन रहे सेंटर में 90 करोड़ केंद्र सरकार ने अनुदान दिया है।

बिजनेस टू बिजनेस चर्चा : एबीटीओ के इंटरनेशनल बुद्धिस्ट ट्रैवेल मार्ट के तहत शुक्रवार को 15 बुद्धिस्ट सर्किट टूर ऑपरेटरों ने बिजनेस टू बिजनेस चर्चा में हिस्सा लिया। वर्चुअली विदेशी टूर ऑपरेटर भी शामिल हुए और कोरोना काल के बाद टूर ऑपरेट करने को लेकर समन्वय स्थापित कर काम करने की बात कही।

इन विषयों पर हुई चर्चा : तीन दिवसीय इस कांफ्रेंस में रिवाइवल ऑफ टूरिज्म, प्रमोटिंग क्रॉस बोर्डर टूरिज्म, बुद्धिस्ट टूरिज्म और डोमेस्टिक टूरिज्म जैसे विषयों पर चर्चा हुई। इसका मूल मकसद टूरिज्म को बढ़ाना है। कोविड-19 के तहत सबसे अधिक प्रभावित होने में टूरिज्म व हॉस्पिटलिटी सेक्टर है।

कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाना जरूरी

बौद्ध देशों से बोधगया की सीधी उड़ान शुरू करने पर सभी एकमत थे। एबीटीओ ने प्रस्ताव पारित कर बौद्ध देशों व बुद्धिस्ट सर्किट की कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया। नेपाल, कोरिया, सिंगापुर, मलेशिया, कंबोडिया, श्रीलंका, थाईलैंड, चीन, वियतनाम, जापान जैसे देशों के साथ उड़ान शुरू करने पर चर्चा हुई। देश के अंदर बागडोगरा, अगरतला, भोपाल, मुंबई, चेन्नई, बेंगलुरू, एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान और प्राकबोधि पहाड़ी को रोपवे से बोधगया से जोड़ने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया।

बुद्धिस्ट सर्किट के शहरों को बोधगया से रेल व वायु मार्ग से जोड़ कर डोमेस्टिक टूरिज्म बढ़ाया जा सकता है। हॉलीवुड के तर्ज पर प्राकबोधि पहाड़ी पर होली लैंड ऑफ बोधगया की लाइटिंग लगवाने की बात कही गई। बोधगया ट्रैवेल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेश सिंह ने प्रस्ताव को रखा, जिसे स्वीकार किया गया। इसे पर्यटन मंत्रालय को भेजा जाएगा।

