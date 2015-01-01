पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:20 से शहर में बड़े मालवाहक वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • छठ महापर्व को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने उठाए कदम, वाहनों के परिचालन-समय और पार्किंग स्थल तय किए गए

छठ पर्व 2020 के अवसर पर गया शहर में वाहनों का परिचालन मार्ग-परिचालन समय एवं पार्किंग स्थल जिला प्रशासन द्वारा तय कर दिया गया है। जिला पदाधिकारी अभिषेक सिंह के हवाले से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गया शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था निम्न प्रकार से बनाई गई है।

बड़े मालवाहक वाहनों पर 20 नवम्बर से ही रोक
{गया शहर में आने वाले बड़े मालवाहक वाहनों का गया शहर में दिनांक 20.11.2020 को समय 12:00 बजे दोपहर से रात्रि 22:00 बजे तक तथा दिनांक 21 को समय मध्य रात्रि 2 बजे से रात्री 22:00 बजे तक प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।
20 नवम्बर को 12 बजे अपराहन से यह होगा रूट
पटना की ओर से आने वाली बड़ी गाड़ियां गया-पटना पथ में कंडी नवादा के पास रूकेगी। डोभी की ओर से आने वाली बड़ी गाड़ियां डोभी में ही रुकेगी। शेरघाटी से चेरकी होकर आने वाले बड़े वाहन शेरघाटी में ही रूकेगें। नवादा की ओर से आने वाले बड़े वाहन मानपुर में मेहता पेट्रोल पम्प और खिजरसराय की ओर से आने वाले बड़े वाहन बुनियादगंज थाना के पास रुकेंगे।

गया शहरी क्षेत्र में वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा
19 नवम्बर से 21 नवम्बर तक जीबी रोड में वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। सिर्फ आवश्यक सेवाओं पर यह लागू नहीं होगा। चांदचौरा पूर्वी गेट से छठ व्रती पैदल ही जाएगें, किसी प्रकार का वाहन वर्जित होगा। केन्दुई घाट जाने वाले वाहन गेवाल बिगहा, शाहमीर तकिया, चांदचौरा पश्चिमी, नारायण चुआं, बंगाली आश्रम, नारायणी माई पुल, घूंघरीटांड़ बाइपास होते हुए जाएगें। यह एकल मार्ग रहेगा। घूंघरीटांड़ बाइपास से गेवालबिगहा की ओर वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा।

छठ व्रतियों के वाहन यहां होंगे पार्क
शहर के अन्य क्षेत्रों से सिकरिया मोड़ होकर केन्दुई घाट जाने वाले छठ व्रतियों का वाहन 5 नंबर ओटीए गेट होते हुए केन्दुई घाट एवं आईटीआई घाट जाएगें। केन्दुई के आसपास के घाट पर पूजन के उपरांत पार्किंग स्थल से अपने वाहनों को राजापुर मोड़, नोड 02, नोड 01 दोमुहान होते हुए वापस सिकरिया मोड़ की तरफ आएगें। बाटा मोड़ से टिकारी रोड में दिनांक 20 नवम्बर से दोपहिया वाहनों को छोड़कर किसी भी प्रकार के वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा।

टावर चौक से व्रतियों के वाहनों को ही अनुमति
टावर चौक से रमना रोड में छठ व्रतियों के वाहनों को छोड़कर अन्य वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। जीबी रोड में छठ व्रतियों के वाहन ही प्रवेश कर सकेगें। इसी प्रकार सूर्यकुंड जाने वाले छठ व्रतियों के वाहनों का पार्किंग कोलरा अस्पताल मैदान में रहेगा। कोईरीबारी मोड़ से विष्णुपद की ओर जाने वाली सभी प्रकार के वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। नारायणी पुल से विष्णुपद थाना की ओर आने वाली वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

गया शहर के केन्दुई घाट जाने का रास्ता
पीरमंसुर मोड़- डी0एम0 गोलम्बर- काषीनाथ मोड़- गेवालबिगहा मोड़-षाहमीर तकिया मोड़- मंगलागौरी मोड़- माड़नपुर मोड़- घुघरीटाँड बाईपास-केन्दुईघाट की ओर जायेंगे। वापसी का रास्ता (एकल मार्ग)। केन्दुई सूर्य मंदिर- राजापुर मोड़- दोमुहान- सिकडि़या मोड़ से गंतव्य की ओर। पार्किंग स्थल पितामहेश्वर घाट के लिए जिला स्कूल मैदान में होगा। सूर्यकुण्ड घाट एवं अन्य घाट के लिए कॉलरा अस्पताल मैदान।

