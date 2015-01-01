पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने गया जंक्शन व चाकंद स्टेशन के गुड्स शेड्स को जांचा

गया6 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापारियों के साथ हुई बैठक में रेलवे ने दिया सहयोग का भरोसा
  • जंक्शन परिसर में पे एंड यूज शौचालय के पास गंदगी देख भड़के डीसीएम, जुर्माना का निर्देश

दानापुर व डीडीयू रेल मंडल के रेल अफसरों ने चांकद स्टेशन के पास नव निर्मित गुड्स शेड व गया जंक्शन मालगोदाम का निरीक्षण किया। गुडस ट्रेन से लोडिंग व अनलोडिंग में स्थानीय व्यापारियों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित हो इसके लिए अफसरों ने उनके साथ बैठक की।

तीन सदस्यी निरीक्षण टीम में दानापुर रेल मंडल से एडीआरएम (अपर मंडल रेल प्रबंधक) विभूति भूषण गुप्ता, सीनियर डीओएम व डीडीयू रेल मंडल के सीनियर डीसीएम रूपेश कुमार शामिल थे। चाकंद के अलावे गया गुड्स शेड के पास व्यापारियों की हुई बैठक में रेलवे के द्वारा हर संभव सहयोग का भरोसा दिया गया।

व्यापारियों ने सामानों की लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग से संबंधित समस्याएं भी गिनाईं। जिसे अफसरों ने जल्द ही निदान करने का विश्वास दिलाया। रेल अफसरों का संयुक्त निरीक्षण रेलवे राजस्व बढ़ाने की कवायद के तौर पर देखी जा रही है। मौके पर स्टेशन प्रबंधक टू बिपीन कुमार सिन्हा, एसएम दीपक कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

गया जंक्शन के डेल्हा साइड बनेगा शौचालय
गया जंक्शन के डेल्हा साइड व मुख्य प्रवेश की ओर एक एक शौचालय बनाने को चर्चा की। जंक्शन के सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में पे एंड यूज शौचालय के पास गंदगी देश सीनियर डीएसीएम भड़के व जुर्माना का निर्देश दिया। जहां तहां यूरिन फैला देख नाराजगी जाहिर की। जंक्शन परिसर में यात्री सुविधा स्टॉल बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता पर भी चर्चा की।

