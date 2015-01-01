पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 5 करोड़ से अधिक की वसूली

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • मौके पर 792 वादों का आपसी समझौता कर कराया गया निष्पादन

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार गया के तत्वावधान में शनिवार को पहली बार ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन सिविल कोर्ट में किया गया। इसका उद्घाटन जिला जज सह अध्यक्ष, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार प्रेम रंजन मिश्रा, अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश द्वितीय सह उत्पाद न्यायालय ऋषि कांत, अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश पंचम बृजेश पांडे, अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश एकादश संजय कुमार सिंह, अपर मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी चतुर्थ अतुल सिन्हा, अपर मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी अष्टम दिनकर कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्वलित कर की।

इस कार्यक्रम का संचालन जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार सचिव संदीप सिंह ने की। उद्घाटन समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए जिला जज प्रेम रंजन मिश्रा ने कहा कि वर्तमान परिप्रेक्ष्य में लोक अदालत के माध्यम से मुकदमा का निष्पादन कराना सबसे सरल हो गया है। समझौते के आधार पर वाद को समाप्त करा कर समय एवं पैसा दोनों की बचत हो सकती है।

इस ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत में बीमा दावा, विद्युत वाद, सुलहनीय आपराधिक वाद, बैंक ऋण आदि से संबंधित मामलों का निष्पादन चार बेंचों द्वारा किया गया। इन चार बेंच में अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश प्रथम वीरेंद्र कुमार मिश्रा व पैनल लॉयर कृष्ण कुमार पाठक, स्पेशल जज विद्युत मगध एरिया विनोद कुमार गुप्ता व पैनल लॉयर रजनीश कुमार, अपर मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी एकादश अतुल सिन्हा व पैनल अधिवक्ता विमलेश कुमार, न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी प्रथम श्रेणी सुमित कुमार सिंह व पैनल अधिवक्ता अजीत कुमार सिंह शामिल हुए।

बीमा कंपनी के 36 मामलों का निष्पादन किया गया। विद्युत वाद के 50 मामले का व बैंक ऋण के 704 मामले का निपटारा किया गया। इसके अतिरिक्त दो आपराधिक सुलहनीय मामलों का भी निपटारा किया गया।

