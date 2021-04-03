पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूचनाएं मांगी:वार्षिक बजट व कार्ययोजना बनाने को स्कूलों से मांगी गई आवश्यक जानकारी

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कर्मियों को अनुमंडलवार प्रतिवेदन लेने की दी गई है जिम्मेवारी

वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 अंतर्गत वार्षिक बजट व कार्ययोजना बनाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। हाईस्कूल व प्लस टू स्कूलों के हेडमास्टरों से इस बाबत आवश्यक सूचनाएं मांगी गई है। प्रभारी डीईओ रंजीत पासवान ने इस बाबत सभी सरकारी, सरकारी अनुदान प्राप्त उत्क्रमित स्कूलों के प्राचार्य व हेडमास्टरों को निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

बता दें कि वार्षिक कार्ययोजना व बजट में समर्पित प्रतिवेदन के अनुसार ही वेतनादि के लिए सरकार आवंटन उपलब्ध कराती है। इसके लिए विद्यालयवार शिक्षकों का प्रतिवेदन अति आवश्यक है। शिक्षकों से संबंधित आंकड़े विहित प्रपत्र में उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश हेडमास्टरों को दिया गया है। आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराने काे शेड्यूल भी जारी किया गया है।

वैसे हाईस्कूल जहां नौवीं व दसवीं की कक्षा संचालित होती है उन्हें प्रपत्र एक में और नौवीं से बारहवीं कक्षा वाले स्कूलों को प्रपत्र 2 ए व 2 बी में 13 फरवरी तक आंकड़ा उपलब्ध करा देना है। साथ ही प्रपत्र तीन में हाईस्कूल व प्लस टू स्कूलों को 10 मार्च तक आंकड़ा उपलब्ध कराना है।
कर्मियों के बीच हुआ है कार्यों का आवंटन
आगामी बजट सूत्रण के लिए डीपीओ प्राथमिक शिक्षा व सर्व शिक्षा अभियान उपेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने कर्मियों के बीच कार्यों का आवंटन किया है और अनुमंडलवार जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई है। स्मार्ट क्लास और पुस्तकालय के संचालन से संबंधित प्रतिवेदन प्राप्त करने के लिए कार्यक्रम सहायक संतोष कुमार को सदर अनुमंडल, कृष्णा कुमार को शेरघाटी, राजेश कुमार को टिकारी और प्रखंड साधनसेवी दिलीप कुमार को नीमचकबथानी अनुमंडल की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई है।

उन्नयन बिहार कार्यक्रम से आच्छादित सभी स्कूलों के हेडमास्टरों को रोज स्मार्ट क्लास में वर्ग संचालन का फोटोग्राफ, स्कूल का नाम, वर्गवार उपस्थिति, नामांकन व विषय का नाम उन्नयन बिहार के व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में दोपहर 12 बजे तक भेजना अनिवार्य है।

