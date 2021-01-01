पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:वोटर लिस्ट में संशोधन व दावा आपत्ति का दौर खत्म, अब फाइनल सूची का प्रकाशन

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता सूची पर टिकी हैं प्रत्याशियों की निगाहें, दो मार्च को मतदान केन्द्रों का प्रकाशन

जिले में पंचायत आम चुनाव 2021 को लेकर मतदाता सूची में संशोधन, दावा-आपत्ति आदि का दौर सोमवार को खत्म होगा है। अब मतदाता सूची को लेकर किसी भी दावा-आपत्ति मान्य नहीं होगा। संबंधित विभाग में 8 फरवरी तक दिएं गए दावा-आपत्ति की सुनवाई की जाएगी। उसके बाद संबंधित विभाग द्वारा मतदाता सूची का फाइनल प्रकाशन किया जाएगा।

जिले के विभिन्न पंचायतों से चुनाव लड़ने वाले संभावित प्रत्याशियों की निगाहें फाइनल मतदाता सूची पर टिकी है। संभावित प्रत्याशी फाइनल मतदाता सूची की जानकारी लेने के लिए लगातार कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे है। ताकि अपने-अपने पंचायतों में मतदाताओं के बीच चुनावी प्रचार शुरु कर सकें। कई संभावित प्रत्याशी मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन के बिना ही अपने क्षेत्रों में चुनाव प्रचार शुरु कर दी है।
02 मार्च को होगा मतदान केन्द्रों का प्रकाशन
पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि पंचायत आम चुनाव को लेकर जिले में मतदान केंद्रों का प्रारुप प्रकाशित कर दिया गया है। अब मतदाताओं से दावा-आपत्तियां ली जा रही है। इस पर दावा-आपत्तियों का दौर आगामी 11 फरवरी तक ली जाएगी। उक्त आवेदन का निपटारा 13 फरवरी तक होगा। वहीं मतदान केन्द्रों की सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 02 मार्च को होगा।

ये देने होंगे प्रत्याशियों को शुल्क

पंचायत आम चुनाव के तहत मुखिया, सरपंच एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पर के प्रत्याशियों को नामांकन शुल्क के प में एक हजार रुपए जमा करना होगा। जबकि पंच और वार्ड सदस्य के लिए 2 सौ 50 रुपए नामांकन शुल्क देना होगा। वहीं जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए दो हजार रुपए नामांकन शुल्क देना होगा। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार वर्ष 2016 के पंचायत चुनाव में नामांकन शुल्क निर्धारित किए गए थे। आरक्षित श्रेणी के प्रत्याशियों को नामांकन शुल्क का पचास फीसदी ही जमा करना होता है।
आयोग के नियमों का करना होगा पालन

पंचायत चुनाव में निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशों का शत-प्रतिशत पालन किया जाएगा। एक सप्ताह के अंदर जनप्रतिनिधियों द्वारा संपत्ति का ब्यौरा नहीं दिया गया तो, इस बार चुनाव लड़ने से वंचित हो जाएगे। निर्णयानुसार जो भी अयोग्य होगा उसे चुनाव लड़ने की परमिशन नहीं दी जाएगी। -सुनील कुमार, पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी, गया।

