कोर्ट से मंजूरी:बोधगया में अमवा पइन की उड़ाही के बाद शुरू होगा सड़क निर्माण

बोधगया2 दिन पहले
  • न्यू ट्रैफिक प्लान के तहत प्रस्तावित है यह वैकल्पिक मार्ग, आठ रास्तों में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण

बिहार राज्य पुल निर्माण विभाग गया के परियोजना अभियंता अशोक कुमार सिंह के अमवां पईन के निरीक्षण के बाद रविवार से पइन की सफाई शुरू की गई है। इसकी सफाई के बाद सड़क निर्माण शुरू होगा। श्री सिंह ने शनिवार को इसका निरीक्षण किया था।

सिंह ने बताया कि पहले चरण में खुले पईन की सफाई के साथ उसके ऊपर निर्माण करवाया जाएगा, जिससे आस-पास के होटलों, रेस्टोरेंटों, बैंकों सहित अन्य जगह आने-जाने में परेशानी न हो। श्री सिंह इससे पहले 02 जून 2020 को अमवा पइन का निरीक्षण किया था और कहा था, सड़क निर्माण जल्द शुरू होगा। लेकिन पिछले चार माह से संबंधित कंस्ट्रक्शन एजेंसी टाल मटोल का रवैया अपना रहा था। जिलाधिकारी के संज्ञान में मामला आने के बाद कार्य एजेंसी को कार्य जल्द शुरु करने को कहा गया। अगर निर्माण में टालमटोल जारी रहा, तब नई एजेंसी को काम सौंपा जा सकता है। संभावना है कि पइन की उड़ाही के बाद सड़क निर्माण शुरू होगा।

क्यों है इस रास्ते की आवश्यकता
07 जुलाई 2013 को सीरियल बम ब्लास्ट और फिर 19 जनवरी 2018 को मिल बम के बाद महाबोधि मंदिर क्षेत्र को अतिसंवेदनशील जोन में रखा गया है और परिवहन मुक्त क्षेत्र बनाने की जरूरत महसूस हुई। इसके बाद आए न्यू ट्रैफिक प्लान 2018 में उस हिस्से को वाहन परिचालन मुक्त कर दिया गया और आठ वैकल्पिक रास्तों की व्यवस्था की गई। उनमें अमवा पइन के ऊपर से प्रस्तावित रास्ता महत्वपूर्ण है, जो शहरी आवागमन को व्यवस्थित करेगा।

कोर्ट ने दी रोड की मंजूरी
पइन की चौड़ाई 7.5 मीटर है। प्रस्तावित रास्ते की चौड़ाई 5.5 मीटर व लंबाई 6 सौ मीटर होगी। 25 सितंबर 2019 को दायर याचिका के बाद कोर्ट ने अगली सुनवाई तक इसके निर्माण कार्य में रोक लगा दी थी। इसके बाद उच्च न्यायालय ने 28 फरवरी 2020 को रोड बनने की मंजूरी दे दी है।

कालचक्र मैदान होते आगे जाने का रास्ता सुलभ होगा
न्यू ट्रैफिक प्लान 2018 के तहत आठ वैकल्पिक रास्तों में यह सड़क सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है। इस सड़क के बन जाने से कालचक्र मैदान होते हुए आगे जाने का रास्ता सुलभ हो जाएगा। लोगों को महाबोधि मंदिर के पास बने रास्ते से होकर आने-जाने में आ रही दिक्कत से राहत मिल सकेगी। लोग वरिस्ता के पास से अमवा पाइन के ऊपर प्रस्तावित रास्ते से वाहन सहित कालचक्र मैदान के पीछे से निकलेंगे।

कब्जा हटाने का नोटिस
नगर पंचायत कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रथमा पुष्पांकर ने बताया कि अमवा पईन पर बनने वाली सड़क को लेकर आ रही सभी अड़चनों को कोर्ट ने समाप्त कर दिया है। पइन के पास अतिक्रमण किए हुए लोगों को नोटिस किया गया था, जिसकी समीक्षा कर अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में उसे तोड़ने का काम भी किया जाएगा।

