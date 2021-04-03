पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साड़ी पहन गहने चुराने पहुंचा चोर:देर रात शटर काट ज्वेलर्स की दुकान से 10 लाख रुपए के गहने ले उड़े चोर, CCTV में कैद हुई चोरी की वारदात

गया26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गहने चुराता चोर। - Dainik Bhaskar
गहने चुराता चोर।
  • रामपुर और चंदौती थाना क्षेत्र के दो दुकानों में हुई चोरी
  • 16 की संख्या में पहुंचे थे चोर, शटर तोड़कर अंदर घुसे

गया के दो अलग-अलग थाना क्षेत्रों में दुकान का शटर काटकर चोर 10 लाख रुपए के गहने ले उड़े। पुलिस को जो CCTV फुटेज हाथ लगी है, उसमें एक चोर साड़ी पहनकर गहने चुराता हुआ दिख रहा है। रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र के देवा और चंदौती थाना क्षेत्र की घटना है। मामले की पड़ताल के लिए डॉग स्क्वॉयड की टीम बुलाई गई। पुलिस के अनुसार 16 चोर फुटेज में नजर आ रहे हैं। थानाध्यक्ष SK सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की पड़ताल चल रही है।
शांति ज्वेलर्स का ताला तोड़ शटर काटी
चंदौती थाना क्षेत्र के शांति ज्वेलर्स का चोरों ने ताला तोड़ा फिर शटर काट डाली। इसके बाद अंदर घुसकर चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। सुबह जब दुकान खोलने दुकानदार पहुंचे तो उनके होश उड़ गए। चोरों ने दुकान से 10 लाख के गहने उड़ा दिए थे। इस बात की जानकारी स्थानीय थाने को दी। इसके बाद वहां पुलिस पहुंची और मामले की तफ्तीश में जुट गई।
साड़ी पहनकर चोरी करने पहुंचा चोर
पुलिस के अनुसार CCTV के फुटेज में करीब 16 की संख्या में चोर घुस आए। इसमें से एक ऐसा चोर भी था, जिसने साड़ी पहन रखी थी। चप्पे-चप्पे की तलाशी के बाद चोरों ने सारे जेवर चुरा लिए। घटनास्थल पर डॉग स्क्वॉयड की टीम बुलाई गई लेकिन पड़ताल अभी भी जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें