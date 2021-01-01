पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Gaya
  Ruckus, Road Blockade In A Ruckus Nursing Home On The Death Of A Woman During Treatment In Manpur

आक्रोश:मानपुर में इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत पर बवाल, नर्सिंग होम में जमकर तोड़फोड़, सड़क जाम

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • परिजनों ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन और डॉक्टर पर इलाज में लापरवाही का लगाया आरोप

मुफ़स्सिल थाना अंतर्गत भूसंडा मोड़ स्थित सोनू नर्सिंग होम में इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गयी। इस मौत के बाद परिजनों ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन और डॉक्टर पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया। मौत से भड़के परिजनों ने नर्सिंग होम में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की और हंगामा किया। इनके द्वारा अस्पताल कर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की जा रही थी। नर्सिंग होम में हंगामा होते देख पहले से भर्ती रहे मरीज भी दहशत में आ गए। दूसरी ओर आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क को भी जाम कर दिया। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर किसी तरह शांत कराया गया। मौके पर पहुंचे एएसपी ने सड़क जाम को हटाया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल भेज दिया।

फतेहपुर की 23 वर्षीय विवाहिता को कराया था भर्ती
मृतका के परिजनों ने मुफस्सिल थाना में लिखित शिकायत की है। मृतका की पहचान गन्धार निवासी सुदामा ठाकुर की 23 वर्षीय बेटी ज्योति देवी के रूप में की गई। मृतका के पति गुरपा (फतेहपुर)निवासी पंकज ठाकुर ने बताया कि 30 जनवरी शनिवार को अपनी पत्नी का गर्भपात करवाने के लिये उक्त नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती करवाया था। मंगलवार को ऑपरेशन करने के दौरान स्थिति बिगड़ी और मौत हो गई। बताया कि मृतका को पहले से एक नौ माह की बच्ची है। वहीं सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महिला चार माह की गर्भवती थी।
गर्भपात: दो दिनों में दूसरा है मौत का मामला
गर्भपात कराने के बीच मौत का यह दूसरा मामला है। लगातार दूसरे दिन इस तरह का मामला सामने आने के बाद कई सवाल संचालित नर्सिंग होम में किए जा रहे इस तरह के गोरखधंधे पर उठने लगे हैं। बता दें कि सोमवार को कोंच में इस तरह का मामला सामने आया था। मंगलवार को मानपुर इलाके में आए इस तरह के मामले के बाद भी जमकर हंगामा और सड़क जाम किया गया।

असुरक्षित गर्भपात बना मौत का कारण
जिले में असुरक्षित गर्भपात से बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं की मौत के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो मानपुर प्रखण्ड में कई ऐसे नर्सिंग होम हैं, जिसके प्रबंधकों के पास चिकित्सा के सम्बन्ध में कोई डिग्री तक नहीं है। अनुभव के आधार पर चिकित्सक बन कर जटिल ऑपरेशन करने से नहीं हिचकते हैं। इनलोगों की चल रही ऐसी दुकान से आए दिन मौतें हो रही हैं। ऐसा नहीं है कि इस बात की सूचना स्वास्थ्य महकमे के पास नहीं है। इसके बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं किया जाना, लचर व्यवस्था का उदाहरण है।

