पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:सूर्यमंदिर तालाब में गंदगी देख बीडीओ को डीएम ने किया तलब, कहा-जल्द कराएं साफ-सफाई

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने विभिन्न घाटों का किया निरीक्षण, नदी व तालाब की गहराई देखते हुए मजबूत बैरिकेडिंग करने का निर्देश

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर गुरुवार को डीएम अभिषेक सिंह ने विभिन्न घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। टिकारी में सबसे अधिक भीड़ लगने वाले पंचदेवता नदी घाट और सूर्य मंदिर तालाब का मुआयना कर पर्व को लेकर की गई साफ-सफाई और तैयारी का जायजा लिया और आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए। सबसे पहले जिलाधिकारी ने एसडीओ श्रीमती करिश्मा और बीडीओ वेदप्रकाश से टिकारी से पंच देवता घाट जाने के विभिन्न रास्तों के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने घाट के रास्तों पर छठ पूजा समिति एवं टिकारी प्रशासन को पर्याप्त लाइट, बैरिकेडिंग कराने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि घाटों पर अस्थाई बनाए गए चेंजिंग रूम को डबल लेयर कपड़ों से कवर किया जाए। नदी, पोखर, तालाब की गहराई को देखते पानी के अंदर मजबूती से बांस का बैरिकेडिंग एवं पानी के सतह से ऊपर बांस के बैरिकेडिंग करवाने का निर्देश दिया। छठ घाटों पर पीएस सिस्टम दुरुस्त रखने को कहा।

कहा-अस्थायी चंेजिंग रूम को डबल लेयर कपड़ों से करें कवर, मंदिर कमेटी को दें देखरेख का जिम्मा

मानपुर में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए छठ घाटों पर बनाए गए हैं 20 चेंजिंग रूम और 20 वॉच टावर
मानपुर|लोकआस्था के पर्व छठ को लेकर जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक कुमार सिंह, सीओ अनुज कुमार, बीडीओ अभय कुमार, पार्षदपति इंद्रदेव विद्रोही, शांति समिति अध्यक्ष डॉ अरुण कुमार द्वारा ऐतिहासिक सूर्य पोखरा सहित अन्य छठ घाट का निरीक्षण कर साफ सफाई का जायजा लिया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कोरोना को देखते हुए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ कम करने की अपील की व घाट पर दूरी बनाए रखने का निर्देश दिया। इधर, समाजसेवी हैप्पी सिंह द्वारा शादीपुर स्थित फल्गु नदी में एक हजार लम्बा कुंड का निर्माण कराया गया, ताकि आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के बीच दूरी बनाई जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए 20 चेंजिंग रूम, 20 वाच टावर का निर्माण कराया गया है। भास्कर क्लब द्वारा व्रतियों की सुरक्षा व सुविधाओं को देखते हुए कई टेंट लगाए गए हैं।

घाटों पर बुजुर्गों को लेकर न जाएं
डीएम ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि कोविड 19 को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करें, ताकि वे छठ घाटों पर बूढ़े एवं बच्चों को अपने साथ लेकर न जाए। इसके उपरांत उन्होंने पंचदेवता सूर्य मंदिर तालाब का निरीक्षण किया। इस तालाब में काफी गंदगी को देखते हुए श्री सिंह ने बीडीओ श्री प्रकाश से तलब किया कि तालाब को साफ-सफाई कराया जाए। डीएम ने कहा कि इस तालाब को साफ कराने के बाद सूर्य मंदिर कमिटी की देखरेख में दिया जाए।
जाम न लगे, इसका रखें खास ख्याल

इसके उपरांत उन्होंने सूर्य मंदिर मऊ तालाब का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि इस तालाब में भीड़ बढ़ती है तो भीड़ डायवर्ट करने के लिए एक प्लान पूर्व से तैयार रखें। पर्याप्त रोशनी, पीए सिस्टम को दुरुस्त रखने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने डीएसपी नागेंद्र सिंह को ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को लगातार सुचारू रखने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि पर्व के दौरान कहीं जाम की समस्या ना रहे ऐसी व्यवस्था रखें। डीएम द्वारा निरीक्षण के दौरान बरती गई गंभीरता की प्रशंसा पूजा समिति के नरेश प्रसाद, पूर्व सरपंच रामाशीष प्रजापति आदि मौजूद थे।

गुरुआ में घाटों पर बने चेंजिंग रूम

गुरुआ|प्रखंड में छठ की तैयारी को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। इस दौरान मोरहर नदी में अमीरगंज गांव के युवाओं ने जेसीबी मशीन लगाकर साफ-सफाई की गई। चिलोर पंचायत के मुखिया पति रामाशीष प्रजापत ने बताया कि छठ घाट की साफ-सफाई के बाद पंडाल लगाने का काम शुरु कर दिया गया है। वहां महिला छठ व्रतियों के कपड़ा बदलने के लिए आधा दर्जन अस्थायी चेंजिंग रुम भी बनाया गया। वहीं नई तालाब सूर्य मंदिर में पूर्व मुखिया मुरारी प्रसाद दांगी एवं वार्ड सदस्य प्रदीप कुमार साहू के नेतृत्व में साफ-सफाई कराई गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें