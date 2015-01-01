पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी पूरी:धनतेरस की खरीदारी स्थिर लग्न में करना शुभ, विद्यार्थी पुस्तक व लेखनी सामग्री जरूर खरीदें

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस को लेकर सजा शहर का बाजार, रंग बिरंगी लाइट से लेकर सजावट के सामान की खूब हो रही बिक्री

पर्व को लेकर प्रशासन भी चौकस, हुड़दंगियों पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई
धनतेरस का पर्व 12 नवंबर को है। शहर का प्रमुख बाजार धनतेरस को लेकर सज गया है। इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स गैजेट्स, ज्वेलरी शॉप, सजावटी समान व मूर्तियों की दुकानें भी लग गई है। आचार्य नवीन चंद्र मिश्र वैदिक ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन स्थिर लग्न में खरीदारी करना शुभ है। विद्यार्थी पुस्तक व लेखन से जुड़ी सामग्री की अवश्य खरीदारी करें। सुहागिन महिलाएं सौभाग्य सामग्री तो व्यापारी बही, खाता, कलम को जरूर लें। आचार्य ने कहा कि महालक्ष्मी की आराधना के लिए दीपों का पर्व दीपावली से पूर्व कार्तिक कृष्ण त्रयोदशी को धनतेरस का पर्व मनाया जाता है, जो दीपावली के दिन लक्ष्मी पूजा नहीं करते वे धनतेरस को ही लक्ष्मी पूजा कर लेते है। इसी दिन धनवंतरि जयंती भी मनाई जाएगी।

शहर के लोगों से स्वदेशी सामान ही खरीदने की अपील की

आचार्य ने बताया कि दक्षिणावर्ती शंख, स्वर्ण, चांदी, कांश्य पात्र, फूल पात्र, झाडू, रुद्राक्ष माला, स्फटिकमाला, कमलगट्टे की माला, पीत्तल पात्र की यथासंभव खरीदारी करें। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी सामग्री का क्रय करे, उसे किसी न किसी रूप में पूजा में अवश्य प्रयोग करें, फिर अपने उपयोग में लाएं। उन्होंने लोगों से स्वदेशी समान खरीदने की अपील की।

