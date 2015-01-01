पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:नाबालिग हत्याकांड को ले एडिशनल एसपी के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी गठित

गया6 घंटे पहले
  • परिजनों ने दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या का लगाया है आरोप, आईओ बदला

मेन थाना क्षेत्र में नाबालिग के साथ हुई घटना को लेकर एसआईटी गठित की गई है। चर्चित इस मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए एसएसपी राजीव मिश्रा ने एडिशनल एसपी गया के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया है। वहीं इस कांड में संलिप्त अपराधियों की पहचान और उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए चिह्नित स्थानों पर छापेमारी भी शुरू कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में एफएसएल की टीम ने भी जांच की है और साक्ष्य जुटाकर फोरेंसिक लैब को ले जाया गया है। स्क्वायड डॉग की मदद से भी जांच की गई, पर अपराधियों का सुराग हासिल नहीं हो सका है।
एससी-एसटी थानाप्रभारी बनाई गई अनुसंधानकर्ता: इस कांड में केस के आईओ को बदल दिया गया है। एससी-एसटी थाना की प्रभारी मधु कुमारी को कांड का नया अनुसंधानकर्ता बनाया गया है। वहीं वरीय स्तर से कांड के अनुसंधान का अनुश्रवण किया जा रहा है। विदित हो कि हालिया दिनों मेन थाना में कांड संख्या 41।20 दर्ज की गई है। नाबालिग लड़की की हत्या से यह मामला जुड़ा है। दिनदहाड़े इस तरह की घटना ने सियासी तूल भी पकड़ लिया है। परिजनों का आरोप है कि लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म के बाद उसकी हत्या की गई।

एसआईटी का गठन किया गया, केस के आईओ को बदला गया है
मेन थाना कांड संख्या 41।20 को लेकर एसआईटी का गठन किया गया है। एसआईटी का नेतृत्व एडिशनल एसपी करेगें। वहीं इस केस के आईओ को भी बदला गया है। एससी-एसटी थाने की प्रभारी मधु कुमारी को अनुसंधान की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। -राजीव मिश्रा, एसएसपी गया

