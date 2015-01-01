पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:जाम की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस पर पथराव 3 जवानों को मार-मारकर किया लहूलुहान

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अहियापुर व अल्पा गांव के बीच जमीन विवाद में हिंसक झड़प, घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों पर किया हमला

जिले के कोंच प्रखंड में जमीन विवाद का मामला बुधवार को खूनी संघर्ष में बदल गया। पहले मारपीट फिर रोड जाम। जाम छुड़ाने पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों को भी आक्रोशित भीड़ ने नहीं बक्शा। पुलिस की टीम पर रोड़ेबाजी कर तीन पुलिस कर्मियों को चारों तरफ से घेरकर लाठी से मार-मारकर लहूलुहान कर दिया।

तीनों पुलिसकर्मी जब तक बेसुध नहीं पड़ गए, तब तक उनके साथ मारपीट की गई। तीनों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार प्रखंड की कुरमामा पंचायत के अहियापुर और परसामा पंचायत के अल्पा गांव में पहले से जमीन विवाद का मामला चला आ रहा था। इसी बीच सुबह अल्पा गांव के कुछ लोग अहियापुर पहुंचे। गांव में पहुंचते ही अहियापुर के लोगों से बहस हो गई। बहस मारपीट में बदल गई। अहियापुर के लोगों के जुटते ही अल्पा गांव के लोग फरार हो गए।
गुरारू-अहियापुर अल्पा मोड़ को किया जाम
इसके बाद अल्पा गांव के लोगों ने गुरारू-अहियापुर मुख्य मार्ग पर अल्पा मोड़ को जाम कर दिया। जाम की सूचना पर घटनास्थल पर पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे। पुलिस ग्रामीणों को कुछ समझा पाती इससे पहले ही रोड जाम कर रहे लोगों ने पुलिस पर रोड़ेबाजी शुरू कर दी। रोड़ेबाजी के कारण पुलिस दो गुटों में बंट गई। एक गुट में तीन पुलिस कर्मियों को ग्रामीणों ने घेर लिया और लाठी से मारना शुरू कर दिया।

  • मारपीट की घटना के बाद सड़क को जाम कर हंगामा कर रहे थे ग्रामीण
  • तीन पुलिसवालों को चारों तरफ से घेरकर लाठी-डंडे से मारते रहे लोग
  • तीनों घायल पुलिसकर्मियों की हालत गंभीर, अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती

गांव में भारी संख्या में पुलिसबल तैनात

घटना में घायल एसआई के.के.सिंह ने बताया कि तीनों पुलिसकर्मियों को तब तक पीटा गया, जब तक वे लहूलुहान होकर वहां पर बेसुध होकर गिर नहीं गए। तीनों पुलिस कर्मियों को गहरी चोटें आयी हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस खूनी संघर्ष के बाद सभी आरोपी दोबारा से पत्थरबाजी कर फरार हो गए। घटना की सूचना वरीय अधिकारियों को दी गई। अतिरिक्त पुलिस बलों के आने के बाद आरोपियों की शिनाख्त में पुलिस जुट गई है। पुलिस आरोपितों की पहचान कर कार्रवाई करने के लिए छानबीन कर रही है।

लंबे समय से चला आ रहा जमीन का विवाद

दो गांवों के बीच लंबे समय से जमीन विवाद का मामला चला आ रहा है। दोनों गांव के लोग जमीन पर अपनी दावेदारी ठोंक रहे थे। दो बार पूर्व में भी दोनों तरफ से मारपीट की घटना हुई है। चार महीने पहले भी पुलिस वालों पर रोड़ेबाजी की घटना हुई, फिर भी प्रशासन की चूक कहे या कुछ और इस तरह की घटना के बाद भी मात्र चार होमगार्ड के सहारे ऐसे जगहों पर जाना क्या उचित है?

छह नामजद सहित दर्जनों अज्ञात पर केस| अल्पा गांव में पुलिस पर हुए हमले में राजू पासवान, संजीवन पासवान, गोरेलाल पासवान, राकेश पासवान, सूराजू पासवान सहित एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि जो भी इस घटना में दोषी है उनके साथ पुलिस कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगी।

