पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जुर्माना:जिलेभर में मास्क को लेकर सख्ती: जांच अभियान में 686 लोग बिना मास्क के पकड़े गए, लगा जुर्माना

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 34 हजार 300 रुपए का वसूला जुर्माना, बिना हेलमेट के बाइक चलाने वालों का भी काटा गया चालान

जिले भर में मंगलवार को मास्क पहनो का चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान काफी संख्या में ऐसे लोग मिले, जिन्होंने मास्क नहीं लगाया था और खुलेआम घूम भी रहे थे। चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक सिंह और एसएसपी राजीव मिश्रा ने जिले भर में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया है। मंगलवार को गया के विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में इसका अभियान चला। इस दौरान 686 लोग चिह्नित किए गए, जिन्होंने मास्क के नियम का पालन नहीं किया था।

खुद सड़क पर सक्रिय रहे एसएचओ, दी हिदायत
कोतवाली इलाके में दिन भर में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चला और जुर्माने की राशि की वसूली की गई। कोतवाली थानाध्यक्ष हमेशा की तरह इस बार भी खुद चेकिंग अभियान में सड़क पर सक्रिय रहे और जांच की। कोतवाली थानाध्यक्ष रामाकांत तिवारी ने बताया कि 2100 रुपए की जुर्माना वसूली मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से की गई है। वहीं बिना कागजात व हेलमेट के चलने वाले लोगों से 4000 रुपए की जुर्माना वसूली की गई है। इसके अलावे रामपुर, सिविल लाइन, विष्णुपद के अलावे ग्रामीण इलाकों के थाना क्षेत्रों में भी यह अभियान दिन भर चला।

फिलहाल इस तरह का अभियान जारी रहेगा: एसएसपी
जिले भर के थाने की पुलिस के द्वारा मास्क को लेकर अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान 686 लोगों से 34 हजार 3 सौ रूपए की जुर्माना की वसूली की गई है। फिलहाल इस तरह का अभियान जारी रहेगा।
राजीव मिश्रा, एसएसपी गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें