  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Gaya
  • Successfully Conducted Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Many Challenges In The Coronary: Commissioner

वेबकास्टिंग:कोरोनाकाल में कई चुनौतियों के बीच सफल तरीके से कराया गया बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव: आयुक्त

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संग्रहालय में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस, संदेश की लाइव वेबकास्टिंग की गई

गया संग्रहालय के सभागार में रविवार को 11वीं राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस आयोजित की गई। कार्यक्रम की शुभारंभ के मगध प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मंयक वरवड़े ने दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया गया। स्वागत भाषण ज़िला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी मो. मुस्तफा हुसैन मंसूरी ने की।

इस अवसर पर भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा जारी संदेश का लाइव वेबकास्टिंग किया गया। वहीं कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त श्री वरवड़े ने कहा कि स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए निर्भीक होकर, धर्म, वर्ग, जाति, समुदाय, भाषा एवं अन्य किसी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि 25 जनवरी, 1950 को भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की स्थापना हुई थी।

70 वर्षों की सफर में चुनावी व्यवस्था में काफी प्रगति हुई है। जब पूरा विश्व कोरोना के संक्रमण की चपेट में था, इसी बीच भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा बिहार विधान सभा का निर्वाचन करने का फैसला लिया गया। निर्वाचन कार्य मे संलिप्त पदाधिकारी, कर्मी एवं मतदाताओं की सुरक्षा एवं बचाव के लिए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर सैनिटाइजर, ग्लव्स, मास्क एवं 2 गज की दूरी के लिए गोल घेरा बनाया गया। साथ ही साथ कोरोना से संक्रमित मतदाताओं के लिए पीपीई किट की भी व्यवस्था की गई।

इसी प्रकार सफल तरीके से निर्वाचन सम्पन्न कराया गया। साथ ही कार्यक्रम के दौरान बेलागंज के बीएलओ मो. अफरोज आलम, शेरघाटी के बीएलओ रामजी भुइया को बेहतर कार्य करने के लिए प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया गया। वहीं 11 नए मतदाताओं को ईपिक दिया गया है। जिनमें आसिफ खान, राहुल रंजन, निखिल कुमार, नेहा कुमारी, सुनीता कुमारी आदि शामिल हैं।

