स्वीकृति:दलाई लामा की जानकारी को ले चीनी महिला जासूस की कोलकाता की एक महिला से महाबोधि मंदिर में बौद्ध भिक्षु ने कराया था परिचय

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • दिल्ली में गिरफ्तारी के बाद चीनी महिला जासूस से पूछताछ के बाद महाबोधि मंदिर व बौद्ध भिक्षु शक के दायरे में बैकअप

14 सितंबर को दिल्ली में एक भारतीय पत्रकार के साथ चीनी महिला जासूस क्विंग शी सहित अन्य को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उक्त चीनी महिला ने पूछताछ के दौरान दलाई लामा से जुड़ी एक्टिविटी की जानकारी एकत्रित करने की बात स्वीकार की है। इस मामले में जासूसी में कोलकाता की एक महिला साथी के साथ होने की बात स्वीकार की है। कोलकाता की उक्त महिला से उसका परिचय 2019 में महाबोधि मंदिर में एक बौद्ध भिक्षु ने कराई थी। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, कोलकाता की उस महिला के लिए सुरक्षा एजेंसी के रडार पर बीटीएमसी भी है और उक्त बौद्ध भिक्षु की पहचान के लिए पूछताछ जारी है। एक सूत्र से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, एजेंसी उक्त भिक्षु की तलाश में है। दैनिक भास्कर ने 25 सितंबर 2020 को बीटीएमसी के आवासीय भिक्षु बनने के पैमाना पर प्रश्न उठाते हुए रिपोर्ट प्रकाशित की थी।

भिक्षु नियुक्ति का पैमाना नहीं
बीटीएमसी ने मंदिर की धार्मिक गतिविधियों के लिए 10 भिक्षुओं को नियुक्त किया है, लेकिन नियुक्ति का पैमाना किसी को पता नहीं। मुख्य भिक्षु चालिंदा ने बताया, पहले उनकी नियुक्ति हुई, तब उन्होंने बाकी को रखा। वे भिक्षु बनने का प्रमाणपत्र देख नियुक्त करते हैं। दार्जिलिंग के दीपन छेत्री और सिलीगुड़ी के भुवन बरूआ को भी रखा गया है।

आतंकी भी बन सकते बीटीएमसी के भिक्षु
बीटीएमसी एक्ट में भिक्षु नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया नहीं दी गई है। अगर कोई आतंकी बौद्ध बनने और किसी बौद्ध मठ में रहने का प्रमाणपत्र दे, तब वह भी भिक्षु बन सकता है। उसका चरित्र व पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन नहीं होता। 07 जुलाई 2013 को चीवर की आड़ में ही आतंकियों ने मंदिर परिसर में सीरियल बम ब्लास्ट किया था। बावजूद, इस ओर अभी तक ध्यान नहीं दिया गया।

दलाई लामा पर चीन की टेढ़ी नजर
14वें दलाई लामा पर चीन की टेढ़ी नजर है। इसके पहले भी 2010 व 1012 में दलाई लामा के बोधगया आगमन के दौरान तिब्बती मूल की चीनी महिला बौद्ध श्रद्धालु द्वारा आतंकी कार्रवाई की संभावना जताई गई थी। 17 जनवरी 2018 को दैनिक भास्कर ने दलाई लामा के प्रवास के दौरान रेड अलर्ट की जानकारी दी थी और 19 जनवरी 2018 को उनके बोधगया प्रवास के दौरान बम विस्फोट व बम मिला था।

