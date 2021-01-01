पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:अपार्टमेंट के गार्ड की धारदार हथियार से प्रहार कर हत्या, शव को बधार में फेंका

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • अपराधियों ने गार्ड को कॉल कर बुलाया फिर मार डाला, विरोध में सड़क जाम कर हंगामा
  • आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए खोजी कुत्ते की भी पुलिस ने ली मदद

मगध मेडिकल थाना थाना अंतर्गत दुबहल गांव के रहने वाले धनंजय सिंह उर्फ भोला सिंह नाम के व्यक्ति की नृशंस तरीके से हत्या कर दी गई। अपराधियों ने वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद शव को सड़क के किनारे स्थित बधार में फेंका और मौके से भाग निकले।

घटना रविवार की रात को अंजाम दी गई।सोमवार की सुबह में ग्रामीणों ने शव देखा तो सनसनी फैल गई। अपराधियों ने घटना को अंजाम देने में धारदार हथियार का प्रयोग किया। बताया जा रहा है कि धनंजय सिंह को फोन कॉल कर उसे बुलाया गया, इसके बाद अपराधियों ने मिलकर उसकी हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया। घटना के बाद लोगों में रोष व्याप्त है। दुबहल गांव के लोग अपराधियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे।

किसी से मिलने की बात कहकर घर से निकला था

जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक धनंजय सिंह का काम करता था। इन दिनों वह एक पास के ही किसी अपार्टमेंट के निजी गार्ड के तौर पर काम कर रहा था। रविवार की रात को वह किसी से मिलने की बात कहकर अपने घर से निकला था। इसके बाद वह रात में नहीं लौटा। रात में उसके नहीं आने के बाद लोगों ने खोजबीन शुरू की। किन्तु कोई पता नहीं चल सका। इसके बाद सुबह में दुबहल गांव में ही सड़क किनारे रहे बधार में उसकी लाश देखी गई। धनंजय की लाश मिलने की खबर गांव में फैली तो काफी संख्या में लोग मौके पर जुट गए।

आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर पुलिस के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

हत्या के विरोध में आक्रोशित हुए लोगों ने नैली-दुबहल सड़क को जाम कर दिया। जाम करने वाले लोग अपराधियों की तुरंत गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। इस बीच मगध मेडिकल थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेने का प्रयास किया। हालांकि इसके बीच लोगों ने पुलिस का विरोध जताया । लोगों का आरोप था, कि इस हत्या का संबंध अवैध शराब का निर्माण और बिक्री करने वाले माफियाओं से जुड़ा है। पुलिस शराब के माफियाओं के खिलाफ कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं करती है। अपराधियों ने धनंजय उर्फ भोला के शरीर पर धारदार हथियार से कई प्रहार किए। सिर के पास गंभीर वार होने के बाद उसकी मौत हुई।

मौके पर पहुंचे डीएसपी समझाकर जाम हटाया

जानकारी के बाद डीएसपी संजीत कुमार प्रभात मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने सड़क जाम कर रहे लोगों को समझाया। हालांकि गुस्साए लोग एसएसपी को बुलाने की मांग कर रहे थे। बाद में किसी तरह से आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर सड़क जाम हटाया गया। मौके पर पहुंचे डीएसपी ने बताया कि प्रथम दृष्टतया प्रतीत होता है कि तेज धारदार हथियार से प्रहार कर हत्या की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है।

लोगों की मांग पर स्क्वायड डॉग को भी जांच में लगाया

इधर, लोगों की मांग पर पुलिस ने खोजी कुत्ते की मदद ली। हालांकि खोजी कुत्ते की मदद से हुई जांच में भी अपराधियों का कोई सुराग नहीं मिल सका है। मामले को लेकर मगध मेडिकल थाना में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस ने कांड के खुलासे का प्रयास करते हुए अपराधियों के खिलाफ छापेमारी तेज कर दी है।

