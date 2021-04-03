पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंशदान:बच्चों ने अपना गुल्लक तोड़ सारी राशि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए की समर्पित

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • मगध विवि प्रतिकुलपति ने एक लाख व व्यवसाय ने दिया ढाई लाख का अंशदान

श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए राशि समर्पण में बच्चें भी आगे हैं। गुरूवार को बोधगया दोमुहान के रहने वाले दो छोटे बच्चे किशु और कान्हा ने प्रसन्नतापूर्वक अपना गुल्लक तोड़ते हुए मंदिर निर्माण हेतु कुल ₹600 (छह सौ रुपए) का समर्पण राशि रामभक्त सोनल कुमार के माध्यम से श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र ट्रस्ट को सौंपा। प्रभु श्रीराम के प्रति दोनों बच्चों में अटूट श्रद्धा का भाव है। समस्त हिन्दू समाज के लिए ये दोनों बच्चे आदर्श के केन्द्र हैं। मनीष परमार ने कहा, इन दोनों बच्चों से प्रेरणा लेते हुए सभी रामभक्तों को श्रद्धा पूर्वक निधि समर्पण करना चाहिए।

मगध विवि के प्रतिकुलपति प्रोफेसर (डॉ.) विभुति नारायण सिंह ने ₹100000 (एक लाख रुपए) का समर्पण राशि और बोधगया के व्यवसाय राज कुमार प्रसाद ने ₹251000 (दो लाख एकावन हजार रुपए) का समर्पण राशि श्रद्धा पूर्वक मंदिर निर्माण के लिए गया जिला के संघचालक देवनाथ मेहरवार एवं सह प्रांत प्रचारक उमेश रंजन की उपस्थिति में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र ट्रस्ट को सौंपा। मौके पर बोधगया खंड के संघचालक संजय सिंह, प्रो कामता प्रसाद सिंह, सुरेन्द्र कुमार, अभिषेक निराला, मनीष परमार उपस्थित थे।

