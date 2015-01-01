पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड:50 वर्षों के बाद 6.5 डिग्री पहुंचा जिले का न्यूनतम पारा

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • सामान्य से छह डिग्री लुढ़का रात का पारा, सुबह में 76 तो शाम में 65 फीसदी नमी हुई दर्ज

गया में ठंड ने अब तक के सारे रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ दिया है। 50 वर्षों के बाद गया का न्यूनतम पारा 6.5 डिग्री पहुंचा है। रात का तापमान गिरने से ठंड का अहसास काफी बढ़ गया है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो अगले 24 घंटों तक गया का न्यूनतम पारा अब छह से आठ डिग्री के बीच ही रहेगा। जानकारी हो कि गया में आसमान से बादलों के छंटने के बाद लगातार न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। पिछले 48 घंटों में न्यूनतम पारा 2.3 डिग्री नीचे लुढ़का है। सामान्य से छह डिग्री नीचे रात का पारा पहुंच गया है।

दिन का मौसम देखे तो आसमान में काफी हल्के बादल रहने से भगवान सूर्य की किरणें ठंड से लोगों को राहत पहुंचा रही है। तापमान की बात करें तो मंगलवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 25.8 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 6.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। नमी सुबह में 76 तो शाम में 65 फीसदी दर्ज की गई है। वहीं सोमवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 25.8 डिग्री व 7.4 डिग्री आंका गया था।

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के कारण गिर रहा है गया का तापमान

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण गिरा न्यूनतम पारा
मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो गया का न्यूनतम पारा गिरने का कारण उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी के साथ-साथ वेस्टर्न विंड है। इस वजह से रात के पारे में गिरावट हो रही है, लेकिन अब नॉर्थ इस्टर्न विंड चलने लगा है। सतह से 900 किलोमीटर ऊपर ये हवा चल रही है। जैसे-जैसे हवा नीचे की ओर आएगी, न्यूनतम पारा धीरे-धीरे ऊपर चढ़ेगा। इस्टर्न विंड चलने से आसमान में बादल छाएगें। इससे दिन का टेम्प्रेचर डाउन होगा।

सूबे का दो शहर सबसे ज्यादा ठंडा

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डी.के.भारती ने बताया कि इस बार गया में ठंड ने 50 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। वर्ष 1970 में 6.6 डिग्री न्यूनतम पारा रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। इस रिकॉर्ड को भी ठंड ने तोड़ दिया है। अब नवंबर माह का सबसे ठंडा दिन 24 नवंबर 2020 दर्ज हो चुका है। बिहार में गया के अलावे सबौर का तापमान 6.5 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। सूबे के ये दोनों शहर सबसे ज्यादा ठंडा है।​​​​​​​

दिसंबर से शुरू होगा घने फॉग का असर| श्री भारती ने बताया कि गया में फॉग का असर दिसंबर माह से शुरू होगा। इस्टर्न विंड चलने से न्यूनतम पारा ऊपर चढ़ेगा, हालांकि तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। अभी इस्टर्न विंड सतह से 900 किलोमीटर ऊपर चल रहा है। धीरे-धीरे हवा नीचे की ओर आ रही है। इससे आसमान में हल्के बादल भी छाएगें। दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। उन्होंने जिलेवासियों को ठंड से बचने के लिए जरूरी सावधानी बरतने को लेकर अलर्ट किया है।
