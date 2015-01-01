पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Gaya
  • The Family Was Taken Hostage And Looted The Property Worth Three Lakhs, The Perpetrators Committed The Crime On The Basis Of Weapons.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:परिवार को बंधक बना तीन लाख की संपत्ति लूटी, हथियार के बल पर अपराधियों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम

वजीरगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुर्किहार के एकता ग्राम में अपराधियों के समूह ने शुक्रवार की देर रात एक घर को निशाना बनाया और लूटपाट की। पीड़ित गृहस्वामी नन्दलाल चौधरी ने बताया कि उसके घर में छठ अनुष्ठान हो रहा था और कुछ रिश्तेदार भी आये हुए थे। शुक्रवार की रात साढ़े ग्यारह बजे दर्जन भर हथियारबंद अपराधी घर में छत के सहारे घुस आए और हथियार का भय दिखाकर एक कमरे में सभी को बंद कर दिया।

इसके बाद जमकर लूटपाट की। मोबाइल भी छीन लिए। घटना के बाद स्थानीय थाना को सूचना दी। पुलिस पहुंचती तब तक घटना कर अपराधी फरार हो चुके थे। लूटी गई संपति में दो लाख के जेवरात, 60 हजार नकदी, लैपटाप व अन्य सामान हैं। पीड़ित परिवार ने बताया है कि अपराधी अब भी पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर हैं। पीड़ित की पत्नी पानो देवी ने बताया कि लूट के दौरान महिलाओं के साथ मारपीट भी की गई। शीला देवी, खुशबु कुमारी, पिंकी देवी, मंजू देवी के कान एवं गले से जेवरात लूट लिए। अपराधियों में से चार की पहचान का दावा किया गया है। इसमें बबलु चौधरी, राकेश चौधरी तथा फतेहपुर थाना अंतर्गत मेयारी निवासी पंकज चौधरी, विनोद चौधरी शामिल था। प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस अनुसंधान में जुटी है और कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें