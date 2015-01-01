पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:केस स्टडी प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से रणनीतिक कौशल उभारना है लक्ष्य

गया2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • आईआईएम कर रही प्रोटेटलिथिस प्रबंधन क्विज व केस स्टडी समाधान प्रतियोगिता
  • 13 को पहला चरण और 26 दिसंबर को अंतिम चरण की होगी प्रतियोगिता

गयाआपके पास एक सफल रणनीतिक नेतृत्व होने के लिए क्या कुशलता है? यदि आप इसकी परख लेना चाहते हैं, तब अपनी रणनीति, वित्त और विपणन के अपने कौशल की जांच करें। इसके लिए आईआईएम बोधगया प्रोटेटलिथिस प्रबंधन क्विज व केस स्टडी करवा रहा है। प्रश्नोत्तरी द्वारा प्रबंधन संबंधी अवधारणा और उनमें से व्यावहारिक निहितार्थों का परीक्षण होगा। प्रोटेटलिथिस का अर्थ चैंपियन होता है और प्रतियोगिता द्वारा चैंपियन रणनीतिक सूझबूझ वाले छात्र का चयन करना लक्ष्य है।
सभी तीसरे दौर में खुलने वाले आईआईएम में आईआईएम बोधगया इस प्रकार का प्रतियोगिता कराने वाला पहला आईआईएम है। प्रतियोगिता में कुल 50 हजार का नगद पुरस्कार रखा गया है एवं विजेता को 25000 नगद का पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा। प्रोटेटलिथिस प्रतियोगिता 2 दिसंबर से डेयर2कंपीट पर लाइव हुआ। यह प्रतियोगिता तीन चरणों में आयोजित होना है। 12 को निबंधन के बाद 13 दिसंबर को क्विज होगा। सभी प्रतिभागी टीमों में से बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाली टीम दूसरे चरण में जाएगी।
क्या है उद्देश्य
इस प्रतियोगिता का उद्देश्य देशभर के व्यवसायिक संस्थानों से सभी एमबीए छात्रों की बीच की प्रतिस्पर्धा को बढ़ाते हुए एक विजेता ढूंढना, जो मैनेजमेंट में निपुण है और विकट से विकट परिस्थिति में भी हल निकालना जानता है।

दूसरा चरण में उद्योग जगत की रखी जाएगी समस्या

दूसरा चरण में उद्योग जगत की एक समस्या रखी जाएगी, जिसे हल करना होगा। इन समाधान में से सर्वश्रेष्ठ समाधानों को संस्थान में उपस्थित गणमान्य जजों के सामने प्रस्तुत करना होगा। तत्पश्चात प्रतियोगिता का विजेता घोषित होगा। प्रतियोगता का अंतिम चरण 26 दिसंबर को आयोजित होगा। प्रतिभागियों को प्रतियोगिता से पहले मीडिया पीआर कमेटी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर प्रैक्टिस क्विज कराया है।
प्रतियोगिता के पहले चरण में 900 पंजीकरण
प्रोटेटलिथिस प्रतियोगिता के पहले चरण में खबर लिखे जाने तक तक 900 से अधिक पंजीकरण आ चुके हैं और इसे 3 लाख से अधिक व्यूज मिल चुका हैं। इस आयोजन में 100 से अधिक कैंपस एंबेसडर ने पंजीकृत किया था और 19,000 से अधिक व्यूज डेयर 2 कंपीट के पोर्टल पर मिले हैं। कैंपस एंबेसडर देश के 50 अन्य संस्थान जैसे आईआईएम लखनऊ, शिलांग, उदयपुर, विशाखापट्टनम, नागपुर, जम्मू और आइआइटी मद्रास एवं अन्य से हैं।
गेस्ट स्पीकर इनोवेशन को करेंगे प्रोत्साहित

प्रोटेटलिथिस में 26 दिसंबर को गेस्ट स्पीकर केंद्र सरकार के कौशल विकास और उद्यमशीलता मंत्रालय के सीनियर हेड- डिजिटल स्किल्स, इनोवेशन, इंडस्ट्री पार्टनरशिप एवं सीएसआर वेंकटेश सर्वसिद्धि ऑनलाइन प्रारूप में डिजिटल स्किलिंग और इनोवेशन पर अपने विचार रखेंगे। यहां बता दें कि प्रोटेटलिथिस के अंतिम चरण में 3 जज मौजूद रहेंगे।

