मगध विश्वविद्यालय:एक दिसंबर से होगी स्नातक पार्ट-3 की परीक्षा

गया3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 120 मिनट में देने होगें सौ ऑब्जेक्टिव प्रश्नों के जवाब, गलत पर निगेटिव अंक नहीं

जल्द रिजल्ट को लेकर एमओयू शीट पर ली जाएगी परीक्षा
मगध विवि स्नातक पार्ट थ्री 2017-20 की परीक्षा 01 दिसंबर से होगी। परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम विवि ने जारी कर दिया है। स्नातक आॅनर्स की परीक्षा 10 दिसंबर तक दो सत्रों में होगी। इसी के साथ पार्ट थ्री सामान्य पाठ्यक्रम की भी परीक्षा होगी। 11 से 14 दिसंबर तक प्रैक्टिकल की परीक्षा होगी। कोरोना संक्रमण व लाॅक डाउन के कारण विवि की बेपटरी हुए सत्र को नियमित करना प्राथमिकता है। इसलिए अब सभी लंबित परीक्षा ली जाएगी व निर्धारित अवधि में रिजल्ट जारी होगा। परीक्षा के दौरान मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दी जाएगी। परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर केंद्र सरकार व यूजीसी द्वारा जारी एडवायजरी का पालन किया जाएगा।

चार ग्रुप व दो सत्र में होगी परीक्षा
स्नातक पार्ट थ्री के सभी विषयों को चार ग्रुप में बांटा गया है। पहले ग्रुप में फिजिक्स, इतिहास, इकोनोमिक्स, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, स्टैटिस्टिक्स, एलएसडब्लू, रूरल इकाॅनोमिक्स, बुद्धिस्ट स्टडीज, लोक प्रशासन, संगीत है। दूसरे ग्रुप में राजनीतिशास्त्र, गणित व समाजशास्त्र को रखा गया है। तीसरे ग्रुप में बाॅटनी, जूलाॅजी, काॅमर्स, मनोविज्ञान, गृहविज्ञान, प्राचीन इतिहास, दर्शनशास्त्र, व केमेस्ट्री है। अंतिम व चौथे ग्रुप में भूगोल, हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, उर्दू, मगही, अरबी, मैथिली, पालि, पर्सियन, बांगला, भोजपुरी, प्राकृत व संस्कृत है। परीक्षा दो सत्रों में पूर्वाह्न 10ः00 बजे से 12ः00 बजे और अपराह्न 02ः00 बजे से 4ः00 बजे तक होगी।

नियमित करने को होगी ओएमआर पर परीक्षा
27 मई को परीक्षा बोर्ड व 10 सितंबर को संकायाध्यक्ष ओर विभागाध्यक्षों की हुई बैठक में आॅप्टिकल मार्क रीडर ओएमआर शीट पर परीक्षा लेने का निर्णय लिया गया है। प्रश्न मल्टीपल च्वायस के होगें, ताकि कम्प्यूटरीकृत परीक्षण हो सके। इससे काॅपी जांच व टेबुलेशन में लगने वाले समय की बचत होगी और रिजल्ट का प्रकाशन जल्द हो सकेगा। प्रश्नों के रहने की संभावना है। परीक्षा मल्टीपल च्वाॅयस क्वैचन पर आधारित होगी। सभी प्रश्न एक अंक के होगें। गलत उत्तर के निगेटिव अंक नहीं मिलेगें। प्रश्न में सिक्वेंसिंग, मैचिंग, फिल इन द ब्लैंक, अरैंजिंग, पाराफ्रेजिंग और सिम्पल मल्टीपल च्वाॅयस के होगें।

