ठंड की दस्तक:दस वर्षों के बाद अक्टूबर में न्यूनतम पारा 13.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न्यूनतम पारा गिरने से ठंड का अहसास बढ़ा, मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो पहाड़ों से घिरा होने के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में आयी है गिरावट, घरों में पंखे होने लगे बंद
  • सुबह में हवा में नमी 72 तो शाम में 51 % की गई दर्ज, अधिकतम पारा 30.8 डिग्री
  • ठंड का मौसम शुरू होते ही ऊनी कपड़ों से सजने लगा बाजार, खरीदारी फीकी

गया में ठंड का मौसम शुरू हो गया है। दिन की अपेक्षा रात में ठंड का असर थोड़ा ज्यादा देखने को मिल रहा है। आसमान में हल्के बादलों के कारण न्यूनतम पारा भी नीचे खिसक गया है। गुरुवार को न्यूनतम पारे ने कई वर्षो का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। करीब दस वर्षो के बाद अक्टूबर माह में न्यूनतम पारा 13.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो गया शहर पहाड़ों से घिरा हुआ है। इस वजह से यहां गर्मी भी अधिक और जाड़ा भी खूब पड़ता है। पहाड़ों के कारण ही न्यूनतम पारा में गिरावट आयी है। तापमान की बात करें तो गुरुवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 30.8 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 13.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। नमी सुबह में 72 तो शाम में 51 फीसदी दर्ज की गई है। वहीं बुधवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 31.6 डिग्री व न्यूतनम तापमान 14.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था।

सूबे के दो शहरों का न्यूनतम पारा 13.4 डिग्री
मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो सूबे में दो शहर का न्यूनतम पारा 13.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। एक गया तो दूसरा मुजफ्फरपुर। न्यूनतम तापमान गिरने से दोनों शहरों में ठंड का अहसास थोड़ा बढ़ गया है। मॉनसून की बात करें तो 28 अक्टूबर को ही पूरे देश से साउथ वेस्ट मॉनसून का असर खत्म हो गया है। आने वाले दिनों में उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाओं का असर बढ़ेगा। ठंड का लोगों को एहसास होने लगा है।ॉ

ऊनी वस्त्रों से सजने लगा शहर का बाजार
ठंड का मौसम शुरू होते ही ऊनी वस्त्राें का बाजार भी अब सजने लगा है। शहर के धामी टोला मुहल्ले में छोटे से बड़े-बुजूर्गो तक के लिए ऊनी वस्त्र बिकने लगे है। बड़े-बड़े शोरूम भी ऊनी स्वेटर, जैकेट, मफलर, ऊनी टी-शर्ट से पट गया है, हालांकि अभी खरीदारी उतनी नहीं हो रही है। छोटे-छोटे दुकानदारों की माने तो आने वाले दिनों में ऊनी वस्त्रों की डिमांड अच्छी होगी। इस बार भी एक से बढ़कर एक ऊनी वस्त्र लाए जा रहे हैं।

