हादसा:नकली की जगह असली पिस्तौल से नाटक का हो रहा था मंचन, अचानक फायरिंग से किशोर की मौत

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के अतरी थाना के बासर गांव में हुई इस घटना के बाद मची अफरातफरी, आरोपित फरार

मैट्रिक परीक्षा में गुलशन ने गांव में किया था टॉप
अतरी थाना के बासर गांव में नाटक मंचन में नकली की जगह असली पिस्तौल की इंट्री बड़ी वारदात का सबब बन गई। नाटक को लेकर बनाए गए ग्रीन रूम में अचानक असली पिस्तौल से गोली चल गई। इस घटना में एक 17 साल का किशोर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। गोली उसके पेट में लगी थी। गोली चलते ही ग्रीन रूम में और पूरे ड्रामा स्थल पर अफरा तफरी का माहौल हो गया। पिस्तौल की गोली से घायल गुलशन को स्थानीय ग्रामीणों की मदद से एक वाहन से तुरंत मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल ले जाया जाने लगा, किन्तु रास्ते में वजीरगंज के समीप गुलशन ने दम तोड़ दिया। देर रात को उसकी मौत की खबर गांव में पहुंची तो मातम पसर गया। इस घटना के बाद मृतक के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। मृतक गुलशन कुमार घर का इकलौता चिराग था।

ग्रीन रूम में नकली के बजाए असली पिस्तौल लाया गया था, घटना के बाद परिजनों की मची चीत्कार

नाटक और नर्तकी का नृत्य भी था आयोजित

बताया जा रहा कि अतरी के बासर गांव में बीते कुछ वर्षों से युवकों की मंडली दीपावली के मौके पर नाटक का आयोजन कर रही है। इस वर्ष भी आयोजन किया गया था और नाटक का मंचन चल रहा था। ड्रामा का प्ले किया जा रहा था। इसके अलावा नर्तकी के नृत्य का भी आयोजन था। इसके बीच इस तरह की सनसनी वाली वारदात ने सभी को हिला दिया। लोगों की मानें तो गुलशन ने इसी वर्ष मैट्रिक की परीक्षा उतीर्ण की थी। वह गांव में टॉपर था। स्थानीय हाईस्कूल में वह पढ़ता था और दो बहनों के बीच इकलौता भाई था। पिता रोजगार के लिए गुजरात रहते हैं। घटना की जानकारी के बाद वे वहां से रवाना हो गए थे।

एक दृश्य में रिवाल्वर की जरूरत थी, नकली की जगह असली ला दी

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जो नाटक खेला जा रहा था, उसके किसी एक दृश्य में रिवाल्वर की जरूरत थी। हालांकि ऐसे दृश्य में नकली रिवाल्वर के सहारे ही अभिनय किया जाता था, लेकिन इस बार एक युवक असली रिवाल्वर लेकर सोमवार की देर रात ग्रीन रूम में पहुंच गया। ग्रीन रूम में असली रिवाल्वर देखकर नाटक के पात्रों के बीच उत्सुकता बढ़ी और वे उस रिवाल्वर को देखने में जुट गए। इसी बीच लोडेड रिवाल्वर से गोली चल गई और ग्रीन रूम में बैठे गुलशन के पेट में गोली जा लगी।

जानकारी के बाद डीएसपी पहुंचे, ली जानकारी
जानकारी के बाद डीएसपी विनय कुमार शर्मा अतरी थाना में पहुंचे। इसके बाद बासर गांव में परिजनों से मिलकर पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली और ढ़ाढ़स बंधाते हुए घटना के दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिलाया। फिलहाल इस मामले की प्राथमिकी अतरी थाना में दर्ज नहीं हो सकी है।

सुबह मिली खबर, लिखित शिकायत का इंतेजार
घटना की जानकारी तड़के सुबह 3 बजकर 50 मिनट पर मिलने के बाद बासर गांव में तुरंत पुलिस की टीम पहुंची। शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद अंतिम संस्कार भी करा दिया गया है। लिखित शिकायत का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। आरोपितों की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी। प्रशांत कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष अतरी

