सावधानी जरूरी:कोरोना की थम रही रफ्तार: जिले में दो दिनों में दस हजार से अधिक की जांच, मरीज सिर्फ 10 ही मिले

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 6748 पहुंचा कुल मरीजों का आंकड़ा, 6575 से अधिक संक्रमितों की हो चुकी है रिकवरी

चुनाव, दशहरा, दीपावली और अब लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ भी संपन्न हो चुका है। त्योहारी सीजन में भी गया जिले में कोरोना की रफ्तार धीमी है, जो एक बड़ी राहत की खबर है। पिछले दो दिनों में गया जिले में 10 हजार से भी अधिक लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इस सैंपलिंग में कोरोना के मरीज सिर्फ 10 ही मिले हैं। यानि मरीजों का औसतन मिलने की रफ्तार भी कम हो गई है। 20 से 30 के औसत के बाद हालिया दिनों में नए मरीजों के मिलने का औसत 7 से 15 का देखा जा रहा था। एक्टिव केस में कमी आने के बीच जिले में अब कोरोना के इलाजरत मरीजों की संख्या 100 के आसपास रह गई है।

रिकवरी रेट 98 % के करीब पहुंचा
अब तक कुल पॉजिटिव केस गया में 6748 आए हैं। इसमें से 6575 से अधिक मरीज की रिकवरी हो चुकी है। वहीं कोरोना के कहर से 60 लोगों की मौतें हो चुकी हैं। इस तरह कोरोना के मरीजों की रिकवरी रेट 98 प्रतिशत के आसपास तक पहुंच चुकी है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से रिकवरी रेट 98 का बरकरार है। इससे गया जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों के ठीक होने की दर काफी बेहतर आंकी जा रहा है।

दो दिनों का कोरोना का आंकड़ा
स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को 4862 की सैंपलिंग की गई, जिसमें से 07 मरीज मिले। इसमें रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 4233 की जांच में 05 मरीज मिले। इसी प्रकार ट्रूनैट से 126 की जांच में 00 तो आरटीपीसीआर से 503 की जांच में 02 मरीज सामने आए हैं। इसी प्रकार शनिवार को कुल 5484 लोगों की सैंपलिंग हुई, जिसमें 03 नए मरीज मिले। रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 4849 की जांच की गई।

मगध मेडिकल में कोई मरीज नहीं
वैसे ठंड के मौसम और त्योहारी सीजन की समाप्ति के बाद आशंका है, कि कोरोना को लेकर आगामी सप्ताह चुनौती वाले साबित हो सकते हैं। हालांकि फिलहाल ऐसा कोई संकेत नजर नहीं आ रहा है। इधर, मेडिकल में कोरोना का कोई मरीज चौथे दिन भी नहीं भर्ती हुआ है। गया जिले में शेष एक्टिव केस के मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में इलाजरत हैं। किसी गंभीर मरीज के संदर्भ में भी सूचना भी शनिवार तक कोई सूचना नहीं थी।

लगातार चौथे दिन भी कोई कोरोना मरीज नहीं हुआ भर्ती
लगातार चौथा दिन शनिवार तक है, जब कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित का कोई मरीज गया के मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं हुआ है। यह संकेत है, कि जिले में कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज कम हुए हैं। वैसे कोरोना वायरस के मरीजों के इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पूरी तरह तैयार है। डॉ. हरिश्चंद्र हरि, अधीक्षक एएनएमएमसीएच

