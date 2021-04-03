पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Gaya
  • The University Neither Received The Price Of The Land Nor The Rent, The University Gave Away The Land Of 580 Crores.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भूमि हस्तांतरण मामला:मविवि को ना तो मिली जमीन की कीमत और न ही किराया, विवि ने यूं ही दे दी 580 करोड़ की जमीन

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 116 एकड़ जमीन, 6 छात्रावास, एक स्टेडियम व 35 शिक्षक आवास के बदले मिला सिर्फ दो छात्रावास व एक स्टेडियम का आश्वासन

मगध विवि के आसपास 05 लाख रुपए डिसमिल जमीन की कीमत है। विवि ने आईआईएम के लिए 116 एकड़ जमीन दे दी। एक एकड़ में 100 डिसमिल जमीन होती है। इस हिसाब से 116 एकड़ जमीन की कीमत लगभग 580 करोड़ है। इसके अलावे इस भूखंड पर निर्मित छह छात्रावास, एक स्टेडियम व 35 शिक्षक आवास आईआईएम को सौंपा दिया गया। इसके बदले मुआवजा के तौर पर उसे दो छात्रावास व एक स्टेडियम का मिला। जानकारों का कहना है, तत्कालीन कुलपति पर दबाव बनाकर जमीन का किसी भी तरीके से आवंटन करवा दिया गया, जबकि विवि स्वायत्त संस्था है। उसे अपनी संपत्ति दूसरे संस्थान को देने का वैधानिक अधिकार नहीं है, बावजूद ऐसा किया गया।

विवि को न तो जमीन की कीमत मिली और न ही नष्ट हुई संरचनाओं का मुआवजा। यहां तक, बीएचयू आईआईटी के गठन व संचालन के तर्ज पर आईआईएम के गठन व संचालन में मगध विवि को किसी तरह का अधिकार भी नहीं मिला।

1 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का है बकाया

आईआईएम के नोडल पदाधिकारी के 20 जून 2016 के पत्र के आलोक में आईआईएम बोधगया द्वारा किराए व उपकरणों के रखरखाव के खर्च का भुगतान करना था। बकाए राशि के भुगतान का केवल पत्र भेजकर औपचारिकता पूरी की। न तो विवि ने और न ही दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय ने किसी तरह का दबाव डाला। केवल एक साल का 33 लाख 18 हजार 583 रुपए का बकाया है।

पिछले दो साल से उसे परिसर में ही एक अलग भवन दिया गया है, जिसमें वह संचालित है। विवि के दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय ने आईआईएम बोधगया के तत्कालीन नोडल पदाधिकारी को 19 जुलाई 2016 को और 26 अप्रैल 2018 को विवि के शिक्षा विभाग ने किराए व उपकरणों के रखरखाव के खर्च की मांग को लेकर उच्च शिक्षा के प्रधान सचिव को पत्र भेजा। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, इसके बावजूद भुगतान नहीं हुआ।
आईआईटी बीएचयू का है उदाहरण

बीएचयू का 1919 में स्थापित बनारस इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज ही 2012 में आईआईटी बीएचयू बना। यह संस्थान अपना इतिहास बीएचयू की स्थापना से दिखाता है और समृद्ध अतीत पर गौरव करता है। आईआईटी का एकेडमिक और प्रशासनिक संबंध अभी भी बीएचयू के पास है। जबकि दूसरी ओर आईआईएम और मगध विवि के बीच किसी तरह का संबंध नहीं है। यहां तक कि उसके पते में भी मगध विवि का नाम नहीं है।

भवन पर भी डाला नजर
भूमि के बाद सरकार ने आईआईएम के संचालन को 6000 से 6500 वर्गमीटर निर्मित स्थान की मांग की। दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय के भवन को संचालन के लिए उपयुक्त माना। आवासन के लिए गेस्ट हाउस के कमरे और छात्रों के लिए छात्रावास लिए।
सरकार ने दिया था भरपाई का आश्वासन
26 नवंबर 2018 की बैठक में कहा गया, जिन आधारभूत संरचना को आईआईएम को दिया जा रहा है, उसकी भरपाई राज्य सरकार करेगी व 12 करोड़ से स्टेडियम व दो छात्रावास का निर्माण करवाकर विवि को देगी। इसके अतिरिक्त पांच करोड़ से विवि परिसर के आवासों का मरम्मत का आश्वासन दिया था। दो साल बाद जनवरी 2021 में भी सरकार की ओर से उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने सिर्फ उसी आश्वासन को दोहरा दिया। लेकिन फिलहाल सरकार ने आश्वासन के अलावा कुछ नहीं दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें